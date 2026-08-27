Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Floated in Trade Swap for $106 Million All-Pro

The New England Patriots have tried to find common ground with Christian Gonzalez.

With the regular season getting closer and no extension in place, one Boston radio station has introduced a far more dramatic alternative.

WEEI floated a hypothetical that would send Gonzalez to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Maxx Crosby, asking Patriots fans whether they would make the deal if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

“Gonzo for Crosby?” WEEI asked while framing the proposal around New England’s stalled negotiations.

There’s no indication New England is shopping Gonzalez or that Las Vegas is actively trying to move Crosby.

But the proposal lands at an interesting point in the Patriots’ offseason because of the possibility raised around a deal not getting done, and what return makes sense if so.

Crosby Proposal Would Address Patriots’ Biggest Defensive Question

If New England ever reached the point where it was willing to consider moving Gonzalez, Crosby would represent the kind of gain capable of attracting a decision.

Pro Football Focus recently identified the Patriots’ lack of a “dominant edge defender” as their biggest concern entering the 2026 season. New England has options at the position, but the group lacks a game-wrecker like Crosby has been throughout his career.

The 29-year-old finished 2025 with 10 sacks, 73 tackles and two forced fumbles in 15 games. He enters 2026 with 69.5 career sacks and five consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Crosby’s trade history gives the idea at least some footing. Las Vegas agreed in March to send him to Baltimore for two first-round picks before the deal fell apart over a medical issue. NFL.com reported that Baltimore backed out before the move became official.

Any move would come with a major financial commitment. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in 2025 that included $91.5 million guaranteed, per Spotrac. His $35.5 million average annual salary would become a colossal number on New England’s books.

Gonzalez Still Gives Patriots Reason to Stay the Course

The bigger obstacle to the WEEI proposal is that New England continues to publicly describe Gonzalez as part of its long-term plans.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Tuesday there’s no deadline to complete an extension and reiterated the organization’s desire to keep its 24-year-old cornerback.

NFL.com reported that owner Robert Kraft’s stated goal is a deal that would make Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

That benchmark moved this summer when Devon Witherspoon agreed to a four-year, $132 million extension with $101 million guaranteed. Gonzalez, a 2024 second-team All-Pro and 2025 Pro Bowl selection, has built a beefed up his argument to live near the top of the market.

The Patriots also have contractual control. Gonzalez is scheduled to make a $2.25 million base salary in 2026 before an $18.1 million fifth-year option in 2027, according to NFL.com.

So, New England does have time, even if the negotiations seem like they are currently dragging on.

A Gonzalez-for-Crosby swap would give the Patriots the premier edge rusher their defense currently lacks, but for now, the WEEI pitch serves as a signal of how much attention the Gonzalez standoff has generated.

If the Patriots eventually decide an extension is out of reach, however, Crosby is the caliber of player who could make an otherwise thorny trade worth discussing.