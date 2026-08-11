Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Makes 56-Spot NFL Top 100 Leap Amid Contract Talks

Christian Gonzalez is already regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

And his peers just made the point even harder to ignore.

The New England Patriots cornerback checked in at No. 28 on the 2026 NFL Top 100.

It’s a 56-spot jump from No. 84 on last year’s list and gives Gonzalez another national marker of how swiftly his reputation has grown.

The NFL Top 100 is voted on exclusively by current NFL players, making the rise especially notable for a defender whose impact does not always show up in interception totals.

Gonzalez finished the 2025 regular season without a pick, yet quarterbacks rarely found much comfort throwing in his direction.

At 24 and entering his fourth NFL season, Gonzalez is now firmly in the league’s upper tier while the Patriots continue working through a contract situation that could eventually reset the cornerback market.

Gonzalez’s 56-Spot Rise Comes After Breakout Year

The leap followed the most complete season of Gonzalez’s career.

Gonzalez started all 14 games he played in during the regular season and finished with 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed. He also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career before helping New England make a run to Super Bowl LX.

His postseason action bolstered his situation.

Gonzalez totaled seven passes defensed across four playoff games, along with an interception, a sack and a forced fumble. His interception came late in the AFC Championship Game against Denver, helping the Patriots close out a 10-7 win and secure the conference title.

There was also evidence of his prowess past the typical box score notes.

Pro Football Focus noted that Gonzalez allowed a 43.4% completion rate as the primary coverage defender in 2025, the lowest mark among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps. His 4.7 yards allowed per coverage target tied for the league lead.

That type of season had already moved him up another league-wide pecking order. ESPN’s annual survey of executives, coaches and scouts ranked Gonzalez as the NFL’s No. 3 cornerback entering 2026. He had been sixth in the same exercise a year earlier.

The NFL Top 100 vote adds the players themselves to the growing list of people around the league placing Gonzalez among football’s elite defenders.

Top 100 Nod Comes in Middle of Gonzalez’s Contract Talks

Recent occurrences make Tuesday’s reveal more interesting in New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in July that the team had made Gonzalez an offer that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The current top of the cornerback market sits above $31 million per year.

A deal still hadn’t been finalized as Gonzalez moved through training camp, though the contract talks have not kept him off the field. Patriots.com noted that he has continued practicing while keeping the negotiations largely private.

That approach has allowed Gonzalez to keep piling up reasons for New England to treat him like a primary component for a championship push.

The No. 28 ranking doesn’t determine a contract number obviously, but it gives his camp another notch of outside validation.

He was already a Pro Bowler, a former second-team All-Pro and one of the top corners in league-executive polling.

Now he has climbed 56 places in a vote conducted by the players who line up across from him.

As a cornerback whose best snaps often end with the ball going somewhere else, that kind of recognition should only help his contract efforts.