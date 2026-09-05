Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Responds When Asked About Trade Request Possibility

Contract talks between Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots have moved close enough to the regular season that every answer from the star cornerback is scrutinized.

His response Saturday to the possibility of requesting a trade should keep some pressure on New England.

Asked directly whether he would request a trade while his extension remains unresolved, Gonzalez didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“I’m here right now,” Gonzalez said, according to a video shared by CLNS Media on X. “I’ll always be where my feet are and do what I gotta do.”

The answer was careful and rooted in the present, which has become a theme for Gonzalez as Week 1 approaches. He also declined to guarantee that he will play in the Sept. 9 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, saying earlier this week that he was “focused on today.”

Gonzalez remains under contract through 2027, so New England controls his rights beyond this season.

A trade request, however, would represent a sharp escalation in negotiations that have stretched through the summer.

Gonzalez Stops Short of Closing Door on Trade Request

There’s an important distinction between Gonzalez requesting a trade and leaving the question unanswered. He hasn’t publicly asked to leave New England, and someone close to him recently indicated the opposite.

Christian “Flight” White, Gonzalez’s longtime trainer, told 98.5 The Sports Hub that the cornerback wants to stay with the Patriots. Boston.com reported Sept. 1 that White believed the sides were making progress and noted Gonzalez had recently bought a home in the area.

That makes Saturday’s answer more intriguing than definitive. Gonzalez had an opportunity to shut down the trade scenario, but he instead emphasized where he is “right now” and focused on doing his job.

The 24-year-old has acknowledged frustration over the lack of an extension. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said in late August that the organization still wants Gonzalez in New England and doesn’t have a deadline for completing a new deal.

The approaching opener heightens the need to calm both sides’ discomfort. Gonzalez is one of the Patriots’ most important defenders, and New England begins its season with a Super Bowl rematch in Seattle.

Patriots, Gonzalez Still Split on Structure of Record Deal

The broad dollar figure doesn’t appear to be the only issue between the two sides.

Devon Witherspoon reset the cornerback market when he signed a four-year, $132 million extension with Seattle in August. CBS Sports contract analyst Joel Corry reported that the deal includes more than $101 million in total guarantees and roughly $59.3 million fully guaranteed, both records for a cornerback.

Witherspoon and Gonzalez are also represented by the same agent, Reggie Johnson, making the Seattle deal an obvious benchmark in negotiations. The two cornerbacks were selected 12 picks apart in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said earlier in training camp that New England had offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. White later said the offers had improved but suggested the contract language and guarantees were more complicated than the headline value.

Corry pointed to cash flow, guarantee structure and New England’s use of sizable per-game roster bonuses as potential sticking points. Gonzalez has two seasons left on his rookie contract after the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option for 2027.

The sides do have some time to find common ground.

However, Gonzalez’s answer on a possible trade gave New England another reminder that the unresolved contract is following the Patriots directly into Week 1.