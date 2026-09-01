Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Trainer Drops Contract Update Ahead of Week 1

The New England Patriots’ long-running contract saga with Christian Gonzalez may finally be showing signs of movement with the regular season around the corner.

Christian “Coach Flight” White, Gonzalez’s longtime trainer, appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Aug. 31 and surfaced an optimistic read on where negotiations stand.

“I think we’re getting close,” White said, basing that view partly on Gonzalez’s recent mood.

White added that he wouldn’t be surprised if an agreement is reached before New England opens the season at Seattle on Sept. 9.

That would represent a sharp change from the tone surrounding negotiations only days earlier.

Gonzalez Trainer Says Patriots Offers Are ‘Getting Better’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 27 that the Patriots and Gonzalez hadn’t been close to an agreement and that New England hadn’t reached the financial neighborhood set by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, who shares an agent with Gonzalez, signed a four-year, $132 million extension in August. The deal includes $101 million guaranteed and carries a $33 million annual average, setting the new standard at the position.

White pushed back on the idea that the Patriots have refused to approach that benchmark.

He said New England’s offers have improved during the process and suggested the club has put a proposal on the table that could be “slightly better” than Witherspoon’s deal in some respects.

White also acknowledged he does not know every detail of the negotiations or whether the guaranteed money matches Witherspoon’s agreement. His point centered more on the direction of the talks.

“The deals have been getting better,” White said.

That’s a telling take after weeks of finite progress. Gonzalez publicly acknowledged his frustration on Aug. 25, while Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said the team remained committed to finding a resolution and believed the negotiations had gained momentum.

The Patriots also have two more seasons of contractual control after exercising Gonzalez’s fifth-year option for 2027. Still, the approaching opener has created an obvious pressure point for both sides.

Kraft’s Public Comments Added Friction to Gonzalez Talks

White also shed more light on why the negotiations became tense publicly.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the start of training camp that the team had made Gonzalez an offer that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and give him the largest contract in franchise history, as Heavy previously noted.

According to White, Gonzalez was annoyed that Kraft discussed the offer publicly.

White said the preference had been to leave negotiations between Wolf and Gonzalez’s representation, adding that the language in an earlier version of the contract was “kind of trash.”

The distinction helps explain why the two sides could disagree so sharply over whether New England had made a record offer. Total value, annual average, guarantees and other contractual language can divulge very different scenarios of the same proposal.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, has continued working toward the season. He returned to practice on Aug. 24 following a two-week injury absence and was a full participant. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Aug. 31 that he expects every healthy Patriots player to practice and play.

The latest comments from White don’t guarantee a deal, as in the end, he’s Gonzalez’s trainer, not his agent, and conceded that he’s not involved in every contractual detail.

But his read comes from a person close to Gonzalez, and with the Patriots opening against Witherspoon and the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch, the timing for a breakthrough would be fitting.