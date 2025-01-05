Patriots Clean House: Mayo and Van Pelt Out After Tough Season

The New England Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season, as first reported by Adam Schefter. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has also been let go. This signals a significant overhaul of the coaching staff following a disappointing 2024 campaign during which the team failed to meet expectations.

The news, confirmed late Tuesday evening, ends Mayo’s brief tenure at the helm of the Patriots. A former standout linebacker for New England and a longtime assistant, Mayo was promoted to head coach at the start of the season. His hiring marked a shift in leadership after decades under Bill Belichick, but the transition did not yield the success many had hoped for.

According to Bleacher Report, the Patriots are already exploring their options for a replacement. Speculation centers on both internal candidates and experienced NFL head coaches.

Mayo’s lone season as head coach was plagued by instability and underwhelming results on both sides of the ball. While his ties to the organization brought optimism, the team’s inability to execute consistently led to mounting frustration within the franchise.

Van Pelt was hired alongside Mayo to revamp the offense, but struggled to find consistency in his lone season with New England. The Patriots’ offense ranked among the league’s worst in key categories, leading to mounting frustrations within the organization.

The Patriots are expected to make an official statement in the coming hours, but the search for their next head coach is already underway. This marks another chapter of change for New England as they attempt to rebuild and reclaim their former dominance in the league.