Patriots Coach Raves About Rookie Playmaker

In recent years, Patriots fans have learned the hard way to take any early offseason hype around budding wide receivers with a grain of salt. The team has, on occasion, tried its hand at picking wide receivers high in the NFL draft, and have mostly wound up with the likes of N’Keal Henry and Tyquan Thornton. The jury is still out on Ja’Lynn Polk, but one incoming rookie has already gotten considerable attention: Kyle Williams, this year’s third-round pick.

Williams caught 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, as a fifth-year senior at Washington State. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, tied for 11th among wide receivers at the NFL combine.

He left an impression in the Patriots’ first round of OTA’s in May, and is doing the same thing now in early June.

Wide receivers coach Todd Downing spoke about Williams this week, and said he was glad he fell to the Patriots in Round 3–and that reporters had not asked him about Williams before the draft. “If you had asked me, I would’ve had to hide my enthusiasm. I’m a big fan of Kyle,” he said. “It’s been great to have him here. He’s working his tail off. Like any rookie, there’s going to be some ups and downs along the road, but he’s working his tail off and he’s been great to have around.”

Patriots Crowded at WR

The Patriots have a crowded position room at wide receiver, and assuming that free-agent signee Stefon Diggs weathers his recent storm and is healthy enough after ACL surgery to open the season on the active 53-man roster, it’s likely that only five other WRs will make the team.

Diggs, fellow free agent Mack Hollins, holdover DeMario Douglas and Williams would probably be the only four locks. Kendrick Bourne is probably safe, too. But that leaves the likes of Polk, Kayshon Boutte, and 2024 fourth-rounder Javon Baker vying for one or two spots. And undrafted free agent Efton Chism could be a wild card in the mix, too.

Kyle Williams ‘Has an Infectious Energy’

But the lower end of the Patriots’ receiver roster might not matter much if Williams continues to show the speed (he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash) and hands he has thus far.

“I really enjoyed his top 30 visit. That’s where we built a connection and I kind of found out how he learns and how he processes new information,” Downing said. “We spent some time in the meeting room and got to eat a meal together and really kind of got to break down more than just a quick Zoom with a draft prospect. He’s one of those guys that has an infectious energy to him.

“Obviously, on the tape there’s plenty to like – physical attributes and things that I think will benefit him in this system. Just a great kid to add to the room.”