Patriots vs. Colts Tonight: How to Watch, Latest Odds & Prediction

The New England Patriots open their 2026 preseason schedule Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium, giving the coaching staff its first game-speed look at a roster that has spent the past few weeks taking shape in Foxborough.

The matchup comes two days after the teams held a joint practice, where the Patriots’ first-team offense received extensive work against Indianapolis.

That session appears likely to influence how New England handles the opener.

Patriots.com reported that many starters are not expected to play, shifting the focus toward younger players and several ongoing depth-chart battles.

The final score won’t matter once September arrives, but the matchup shows an early measuring stick for players fighting to survive roster cuts.

Patriots vs. Colts: How to Watch, Start Time

The Patriots and Colts kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In New England, the game will air on WBZ and across the Patriots Preseason Television Network. The team’s official viewing guide notes that viewers in the local market can also stream the game through the Patriots app and Patriots.com, subject to geographic restrictions.

Indianapolis-area viewers can watch on FOX59, according to Colts.com.

NFL+ will carry the game for out-of-market viewers, while international availability varies by location.

New England’s radio broadcast will air on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Bob Socci handling play-by-play and Phil Perry serving as the color analyst. The Colts’ local radio coverage is available on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

The biggest absence for New England is expected to come at quarterback.

Mike Vrabel indicated Drake Maye is unlikely to play after receiving a heavy workload during the joint practice. The Patriots instead should use the opener to evaluate the depth behind their starter.

Indianapolis has a more defined quarterback plan.

Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson will start and play the entire first half, giving the former No. 4 overall pick an extended opportunity as he competes for the backup job.

Patriots vs. Colts Odds & Prediction

The Colts entered Thursday morning as 2.5-point favorites, per FOX Sports, with Indianapolis at -162 on the moneyline and New England at +136. The over/under was set at 37.5 points.

Prediction markets also leaned toward Indianapolis as of 7:57 a.m. Thursday morning. Kalshi gave the Colts a 59% chance of winning compared with 41% for New England, while Polymarket similarly priced Indianapolis at roughly 59%.

Preseason betting always comes with more uncertainty than a regular-season matchup.

Playing time can change quickly, established starters often sit and the fourth quarter can belong to players battling for the final few roster spots.

But Indianapolis’ quarterback setup offers the clearest edge.

Richardson has 17 regular-season appearances under his belt and will get the entire first half. New England, meanwhile, will likely sit Maye and several other frontline players after the joint-practice workload.

The Colts also plan to rest a “slew” of starters, so this hardly projects as a full-strength Indianapolis lineup. Richardson’s experience and mobility, though, should give the Colts a better chance to create offense early before the game turns over to the deeper portions of both rosters.

With neither team likely to expose much of its regular-season scheme, points could be difficult to come by. Indianapolis has the stronger quarterback advantage on paper, enough to lean toward the road favorite in a close opener.

Score Prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 16.

Pick: Colts -2.5; lean Under 37.5.