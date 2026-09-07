Patriots’ Trade Addition Gets Sudden Opportunity With TreVeyon Henderson in Doubt

The New England Patriots traded a future seventh-round pick for Corey Kiner at the end of August to settle the back end of their running back room.

Less than two weeks later, that move could be more important than initially understood.

TreVeyon Henderson didn’t participate in Sunday’s practice because of an ankle injury, according to the Patriots’ first Week 1 injury report. The second-year back has been sidelined since Aug. 24, leaving his availability uncertain for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Henderson cannot go or has his workload restricted, Kiner could be pushed into an expanded role behind Rhamondre Stevenson only 13 days after arriving in New England.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Kiner is the only other running back currently on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. New England has Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins on the practice squad, giving Mike Vrabel alternatives if the team wants another option active.

Still, Kiner is the player the Patriots chose to acquire before roster cuts, and Henderson’s injury could now provide an early look at why.

Patriots Had Kiner on Their Radar Before Trade

Kiner wasn’t a last-minute discovery for New England.

Vrabel told reporters on Sept. 5 that the Patriots had tried to land Kiner after the 2025 NFL draft. Kiner instead signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent before later spending time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

Vrabel recalled that previous interest while describing Kiner as a “good young runner.”

The Patriots finally acquired him from Arizona on Aug. 28 for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Kiner, 24, appeared in four regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2025, carrying 12 times for 58 yards and adding two receptions for 15 yards. His NFL workload remains light, but his preseason gave New England more recent material to evaluate.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted that Kiner rushed 39 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the 2026 preseason. He also forced nine missed tackles and produced 105 yards after contact while showing an ability to work between the tackles.

That profile gives the Patriots a physical alternative if Henderson is unavailable.

Kiner would be entering a difficult spot. Reiss noted that he has logged only 30 offensive snaps in the NFL, and Seattle presents a challenging environment for a player still learning a new offense.

But the trade ensured New England wouldn’t have to rely solely on a practice-squad elevation if its top two backs were separated by an injury.

Henderson Injury Changes Patriots’ Week 1 Plan

Henderson’s absence would take a huge explosive element out of New England’s backfield.

The former second-round pick rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries as a rookie, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. Reiss noted that Henderson became the first player in franchise history with four runs of at least 50 yards in a single season.

Stevenson was already expected to open the year as the starter, as Reiss reported that the veteran played 46 snaps in last season’s opener compared with 25 for Henderson, and Vrabel has repeatedly praised Stevenson’s work in pass protection.

The question is what happens behind him.

New England could elevate Larison or Haskins, and Vrabel said the backs offer different strengths depending on what the Patriots need. Kiner, however, owns a spot on the active roster.

That gives the late-August addition an unexpected opening before he has even been with the organization for two full weeks.

The Patriots acquired Kiner to strengthen the bottom of their running back depth chart. And in the end, Henderson’s ankle injury could make him considerably more necessary by the time New England takes its first snap of 2026.