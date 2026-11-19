Could the New England Patriots have another coaching change after the 2026 season?

NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes Mike Vrabel is more likely to leave New England than return for a third season.

“At this point I would be more surprised by Mike Vrabel staying rather than going,” La Canfora wrote in an excerpt, courtesy of Casino.ca.

An unnamed NFL general manager backed that take, pointing to owner Robert Kraft’s history of moving on from head coaches.

The prediction comes as New England goes into its bye week at 5-5. The Patriots have lost three of their last four games, including Sunday’s 35-10 defeat against the Detroit Lions.

NFL GM Believes Robert Kraft Would Fire Mike Vrabel

La Canfora cited the controversy surrounding Vrabel and the team’s disappointing season as reasons his job could be in jeopardy.

He also questioned the direction of New England’s young quarterback, Drake Maye.

The anonymous general manager believes Kraft has already shown a willingness to make difficult coaching decisions.

“I think (owner Robert) Kraft would do it,” the GM told La Canfora. “This is the guy who fired (Bill) Belichick and fired (Jerod) Mayo after one year.”

Kraft parted ways with Belichick in January 2024 after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.

He then fired Mayo after a 4-13 campaign in 2024, the coach’s lone season in charge.

Vrabel replaced Mayo and led New England to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance during his first season.

That success makes the latest prediction striking. Less than a year after winning the AFC championship, Vrabel faces questions about whether he will keep his job.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Under Scrutiny After 5-5 Start

New England’s collapse has brought renewed scrutiny of Vrabel’s leadership.

The Patriots suffered consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Lions by a combined 43 points.

They also face the possibility of finishing the season without Maye.

The quarterback suffered a right ankle injury in Munich on November 15. The Associated Press reported that Maye will be sidelined indefinitely, with the team evaluating whether he needs surgery.

Yet there is disagreement over whether Kraft would consider firing Vrabel.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd offered the opposite prediction on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd.”

“There is zero chance Mike Vrabel is getting fired,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd argued that Kraft would be unwilling to pay another coach not to work after firing Mayo following one season.

La Canfora’s assessment suggests Kraft’s past decisions make a coaching change more plausible.

Neither prediction establishes that the Patriots plan to fire Vrabel.