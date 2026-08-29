Patriots Cut Former Chargers RB Ahead of NFL Roster Deadline

The New England Patriots gave Hassan Haskins a reunion with Mike Vrabel earlier in August.

It lasted just 17 days.

New England released the former Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans running back Saturday as it continued trimming its roster ahead of the NFL’s 53-man deadline. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Aug. 29, hours after the Patriots added another option to its running back room.

“RB Hassan Haskins has been released, the Patriots announced,” Reiss wrote.

The decision came shortly after the Patriots acquired Corey Kiner from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. Reuters reported that Kiner is expected to slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield.

That addition left Haskins in a difficult spot despite his previous connection to Vrabel and a significant role in New England’s preseason finale.

Haskins’ Patriots Reunion With Vrabel Ends

The Patriots signed Haskins on Aug. 12, bringing in an experienced option after injuries began thinning their running back depth.

There was much familiarity between the two sides.

The Titans selected Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft while Vrabel was the team’s head coach. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Michigan product spent his first two NFL seasons in Tennessee before the Titans released him at the end of the 2024 preseason.

The Chargers claimed him off waivers, and he went on to appear in 29 games over two seasons with the franchise.

Haskins brought legitimate regular-season experience to New England. Per the Patriots’ announcement of his signing, he has appeared in 44 career games with one start, rushing 76 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He has also contributed as a receiver and kickoff returner.

His special teams background appeared particularly useful in his push for a roster spot. Haskins entered Patriots camp with 28 career kickoff returns for 646 yards and received return opportunities during his brief stay in New England.

The reunion ultimately didn’t result in a second regular-season stint with Vrabel.

Patriots Make Backfield Change After Preseason Finale

Haskins received a final chance to bolster his case Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

He led New England with 11 carries for 38 yards in the 37-13 loss, including a 14-yard run. His 38 rushing yards were a team high as New England rested most of its offensive contributors.

Haskins had also rushed nine times for 31 yards over his first two preseason appearances with the Patriots. His ability to handle carries and contribute on special teams gave him multiple avenues toward the final roster.

New England still chose to look elsewhere.

The trade for Kiner provided a clear-cut indication that the Patriots weren’t satisfied with the options competing for the No. 3 job. Kiner appeared in four regular-season games for Arizona as a rookie in 2025, rushing 12 times for 58 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards.

The 24-year-old now gets the opportunity Haskins had been chasing.

Stevenson and Henderson are atop the Patriots’ depth chart, leaving the remaining competition centered on the reserve spots.

Saturday’s move brings an abrupt end to a reunion that could’ve turned into something more.