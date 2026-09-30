Patriots Sign 6-Foot-7 Former Buffalo Bills Lineman Amidst Injury Troubles: Report

The New England Patriots have turned to a division rival’s former prospect as injuries continue to thin their offensive line.

Offensive lineman Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, who entered the NFL with the Buffalo Bills this spring, signed to New England’s practice squad Wednesday morning, according to Ethan Hurwitz’s Sept. 30 report.

Hurwitz spotted the rookie in the Patriots’ locker room.

At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Weatherspoon brings considerable size and college action that extends across three offensive line positions. His entry also comes at a key time, as New England visits Buffalo on Sunday, while its options at right guard have become increasingly limited.

The practice squad signing hands the Patriots a young blocker (and potentially someone with an inside scoop on Buffalo’s approach) to evaluate as they work through those losses. Any larger role will have to be earned.

Patriots Add Size and Versatility With Former Syracuse Standout

Weatherspoon’s route to Foxborough began at Howard, where he earned HBCU All-American honors in 2023 before transferring to Syracuse in January 2024.

He subsequently gained starting experience on both sides of the Orange’s offensive line. According to his Syracuse biography, Weatherspoon made 10 starts at left tackle in 2024, then started all 12 games in 2025 — 11 at right tackle and one at left guard.

That final season provided a few reasons for NFL teams to take a closer look.

Syracuse identified him as its highest-graded offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, among those who appeared in at least five games. He allowed four sacks and one quarterback hit across 493 pass-blocking snaps and was penalized three times

Those numbers display a picture of the prospect New England is taking on. Weatherspoon arrives with substantial college starting experience, including work inside.

Buffalo also listed him as a guard when announcing its undrafted signings in May. The Bills later included him in their Aug. 30 roster cuts.

His background gives the Patriots room to explore where he fits best. College versatility provides a starting point for that evaluation; adapting to New England’s assignments and NFL competition will determine how far he advances.

Offensive Line Injuries Signify More Work for Patriots Before Bills Game

The timing of Weatherspoon’s arrival follows another setback at right guard.

New England placed another veteran lineman on injured reserve Tuesday, with Greg Van Roten having started at right guard against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He had stepped in after Mike Onwenu was placed on injured reserve Sept. 22.

Two losses at the same position have forced the coaching staff to revisit its available combinations.

Walter Rouse replaced Van Roten against Jacksonville. During his Monday new conference, head coach Mike Vrabel explained that Rouse had been working at right guard, while Ben Brown had prepared to back up center and left guard.

Vrabel also indicated that Brown, now healthy, would factor into the upcoming week’s plans.

“I’m sure he will help us; he’ll probably have to help us this week,” Vrabel said.

The coach acknowledged mistakes from Rouse while crediting his competitiveness. That leaves New England with an ongoing evaluation among its existing blockers as another newcomer begins learning the offense.

For Drake Maye, the practical concern is how effectively that group can sort out its assignments. Changing personnel places another demand on communication and preparation, particularly when replacements must handle positions they have spent less time practicing.

Weatherspoon’s size and experience furnish the Patriots with something to build on, but the ensuing step will revolve around getting him comfortable in the system and seeing if his college promise can ultimately help the team out in some way.