Patriots Get Eye-Opening Warning From Lions’ Dan Campbell Before Munich Battle

The New England Patriots are heading to Germany after their worst loss of the season.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell sounds eager to make things worse.

Campbell didn’t mince words Tuesday, November 10, when discussing Sunday’s Week 10 matchup in Munich. Speaking on Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket, the veteran coach delivered a blunt warning to New England.

“We’re gonna be ready to get after New England’s ass. I cannot wait,” Campbell said, according to a clip shared by The Coachspeak Index.

Campbell’s message came two days after the Patriots suffered a 45-27 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. New England fell to 5-4, while Detroit enters the international matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

Dan Campbell Sends Fiery Message to Patriots Before Germany Trip

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Head Coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Campbell made his comments during a Tuesday appearance on the Costa & Jansen show. Asked about the NFL trade deadline, the Lions coach quickly turned his attention to New England.

His focus was clear. Detroit has a game to win, regardless of what happens before the deadline.

Campbell also offered an amusing answer when asked what he planned to pack for the trip overseas.

“I’m bringing an extra pair of underwear and socks, and that’s it,” he said.

The remarks drew attention for their delivery, though they fit Campbell’s reputation for speaking plainly.

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup at 6-2 following a 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on November 8. Detroit has won four straight games and sits among the NFC’s leading contenders.

For Campbell, another victory would extend that streak heading into the second half of the season.

Patriots Are Pressured to Respond After Packers Loss

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England has plenty to fix before facing Campbell’s Lions.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw three interceptions against Green Bay. The Patriots committed four turnovers and failed to force one themselves. They surrendered 45 points, their most in a home game since 1970.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made clear Monday that preparation had to improve.

“I think what the issue is would just be the preparation,” Vrabel said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, according to Boston.com.

Vrabel stressed the need for his players to prepare mentally and physically, particularly with the challenges of overseas travel.

The Patriots plan to practice Friday in Germany after using Thursday for a walkthrough and review.

Sunday’s game at FC Bayern Munich Arena kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Fox.

New England needs a better performance to avoid consecutive losses. Campbell has already made clear how badly Detroit wants the win.