Ex-Patriots 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Reveals Advice to A.J. Brown

Danny Amendola had a long NFL career (2009-2021) with multiple NFL teams, but it was with the New England Patriots where he had his most notable stint.

During Amendola’s five seasons in New England (2013-2017), the 5-foot-10 wide receiver won two Super Bowls as one of Tom Brady’s most reliable weapons. Amendola had notable highlights during his tenure in New England, including helping lead a fourth quarter comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season, catching two touchdowns in the process. For his efforts, he was named MVP of the AFC Championship Game. He also had a 152 receiving yard effort against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl that season.

Fast forward to the present day and the current Patriots have Super Bowl expectations with new star wide receiver A.J. Brown and third-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots surprisingly advanced to the Super Bowl last season, but were manhandled in a 29-13 loss. The hope is that Brown — who is entering his first year in New England — will help them get over the hump.

Amendola spent some time with Brown at Patriots training camp and revealed the advice that he gave the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver as he begins his career in New England.

“I just said, ‘Welcome to England, man. Huge fan, and stay healthy and ball out,'” Amendola said to Heavy Sports in a one-on-one interview of what he told Brown. “He gave me a big A.J. Brown smile, and seems like a great dude. He’s got a great head on his shoulders, and I’m excited for him to be here in Foxborough.”

How A.J. Brown Was Traded to Patriots After Successful Eagles Stint

Brown had spent the past few years with the Eagles, helping lead them to a Super Bowl while establishing himself as one of the top receivers in the league. The 29-year-old was a three-time All-Pro selection (2022-2024) during his tenure in Philadelphia and set a single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,496 yards) during his first season with the Eagles.

However, things soured in Philadelphia as Brown grew frustrated with his role and lack of targets early in the 2025 season. It’s clear the relationship between both sides wouldn’t recover and Brown was traded to the Patriots a couple months prior.

In Philadelphia, Brown was competing for targets with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and other Eagles pass catches. In New England, there is no question he is the No. 1 wide receiver.

Drake Maye Speaks Glowingly of A.J. Brown

Maye recently spoke on the impact that Brown has already had on the Patriots early on in training camp during an interview with SiriusXM:

“With A.J., the ability for him to not only make me look good, but go out there and make plays and catch the football; we were watching some of his ‘target tape’ the other day, and him being able to take a slant, take an under, and take it to the house,” said Maye. “But at the same time he has route craft and he knows you can’t just win everything physically. At some point, you have to use routes, use his technique, and he does a great job.”

It’s clear that Brown will be playing with a chip on his shoulder entering his first season with the Patriots, something that’s needed if New England wants to win its first Super Bowl in eight years.

Danny Amendola Partners With USAA for ‘Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp’

Amendola recently spent some time at Patriots training camp with military service members while helping them go through NFL Combine type of drills, including the 40-yard dash and a quarterback arm challenge. The challenge saw each member from the winning team score tickets to the Patriots’ Annual Salute to Service game, which takes place every November.

The challenge took place in unison with USAA, the first time Amendola has partnered with the insurance company for military members.

“The USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp here in Foxboro, amazing, amazing outing,” said Amendola. “How many did we have today? 50 men and women from either the Navy or the Air Force came out, put them through quarterback drills, put them through receiver drills, ran the 40-yard dash, the shuttle, the three cone, the broad jump. You could tell how much fun these men and women were having, just being out here sharing the love of the game and having fun, seeing the facilities, watching practice. Vibes were high here, and it was awesome to be a part of.”