Patriots Work Out 4.26-Speed Oregon CB Amid Gonzalez, Davis Injuries

The New England Patriots are checking the free-agent market for help at a position that has been stretched thin.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday that New England brought in free-agent cornerback Dontae Manning for a workout.

The Patriots also had free-agent CB Dontae Manning (Oregon) in for a tryout. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Manning has spent time with the Falcons (2025) and Bears (2026). https://t.co/50Rj6IBjvA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 12, 2026

Manning, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound Oregon product, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 before moving on to the Chicago Bears. Atlanta included Manning among its 11 undrafted additions following the 2025 NFL draft.

New England went into Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders without starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, while two other corners were also ruled out.

Even after a convincing win, the Patriots appear to be exploring insurance for a secondary that has had to dig deeper into its depth chart.

Manning Brings High-End Speed, Oregon Experience

Manning’s best calling card is speed. According to a report relaying KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson’s pro-day numbers, Manning clocked a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at Oregon’s 2025 pro day, along with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-6 broad jump.

That athleticism once helped make Manning a five-star recruit, though his avenue at Oregon was more developmental than quick.

He carved out a rotational role and played in all 14 games as a senior in 2024. Oregon’s official bio credits him with 18 tackles, six passes defensed and an interception that season while logging 321 defensive snaps.

His final college interception came on a big stage. Manning picked off a pass in Oregon’s Big Ten championship game against Penn State and returned it 24 yards.

The Falcons signed him after he went undrafted in 2025. Atlanta waived him at final cuts, and the Bears added him to their practice squad two days later. Chicago then brought him back on a reserve/future contract for 2026.

Manning made a push during the 2026 preseason, finishing with 11 tackles, nine solo, per the Bears’ official statistics. Chicago waived him with an injury designation during final cuts on Aug. 30.

Patriots’ Cornerback Injuries Make Workout Worth Watching

New England’s interest makes more sense when stacked against its Week 5 injury report.

Gonzalez missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury, while Davis was sidelined by a neck issue. The Patriots also ruled out two more cornerbacks with hamstring injuries, leaving the group severely depleted against Las Vegas.

The Patriots survived the shortage comfortably, rolling to a 45-17 victory. Regardless, a one-game outcome doesn’t wipe out the need for depth, certainly with the statuses of the two starters up in the air heading into the next week of preparation.

Manning also has experience that could help him compete for a bottom-of-the-roster role not on defense. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted before the 2025 draft that Manning logged 216 special-teams snaps during his senior year at Oregon, citing his athletic traits and special-teams experience as grounds to bring him into an NFL camp.

That type of profile fits a midseason evaluation. New England can add speed, developmental upside and special-teams ability without committing major resources.

As of now, Manning is only a workout candidate.

But with the Patriots’ cornerback room waiting to get healthy, the former Oregon defensive back is a name to keep an eye on as New England prepares for its next roster move.