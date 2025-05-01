Borregales Channels Vinatieri as Pats Double Down on Special Teams

The Patriots didn’t just restock their offense in the 2025 NFL Draft — they got serious about special teams, too. In a move few saw coming, New England snagged Miami kicker Andres Borregales in the sixth round, then followed up with a long snapper in the seventh. It wasn’t splashy, but it sent a clear message: this new regime under Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo is leaving no detail untouched.

Sure, special teams might not trend on social media or light up the TV debates, but it’s been a thorn in the side of this team since Nick Folk was shown the door back in 2023. Field position, missed kicks, shaky coverage — it’s all contributed to the Patriots’ slide. So, drafting the consensus top kicker in this year’s class? It’s not just practical. It’s overdue.

Patriots Make Bold Statement by Investing in Special Teams Stability

Borregales has the leg talent — and the mindset — to stick in New England. His first impression? Picture perfect. He gave a nod to Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri, calling him his NFL role model and instantly earning points with the fanbase. “It’s hard not to root for a kid who grew up idolizing Vinatieri,” Sara Marshall of Musket Fire writes.

There was also the obvious elephant in the room: can a Florida kid handle Foxborough winters? Borregales didn’t flinch. He downplayed the cold-weather concern with the kind of confidence you’d expect from someone used to kicking under pressure.

Kicker Andres Borregales: “All my life, I looked up to Adam Vinatieri. Legend. All those clutch kicks in the snow. I can’t wait to experience that. I know a lot of people thought that me being from Miami, that I can’t handle the cold. I think I can prove people wrong about that.” pic.twitter.com/jlAy4LGNWc — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 26, 2025

What this all adds up to is simple. The Patriots aren’t chasing headlines — they’re chasing precision. And in a draft where they addressed the offensive line, added speed at wide receiver, and took a shot on a potential franchise quarterback, grabbing a kicker who might finally stabilize the position feels like a quiet win.