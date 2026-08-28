Patriots’ Former Draft ‘Steal’ Cut by Steelers Ahead of NFL Deadline

A former New England Patriots draft pick who once generated optimism as a possible late-round steal is back on the market.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Jaheim Bell on Friday, Aug. 28, as part of their first wave of cuts ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline.

Pittsburgh announced 11 releases, including Bell, two days before teams must reach the regular-season limit.

Bell, 25, signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in May after previously spending time on the Steelers’ practice squad late in the 2025 season. He caught two passes for 5 yards during Pittsburgh’s Aug. 21 preseason loss to the Jets.

Bell Generated Early Buzz With Patriots

The Patriots selected Bell with the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. His draft position didn’t stop him from drawing attention almost immediately.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar wrote shortly after the draft that New England had “potentially landed a steal” with Bell, noting that many projections had the Florida State product coming off the board roughly two rounds earlier.

Lazar also called the selection “great value” in his pick-by-pick analysis.

Bell’s appeal centered on athleticism and versatility. At 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, he ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. And Lazar viewed him as a potential TE3/H-back behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, with the speed to work the seam and the ability to create after the catch.

The hopefulness continued into training camp. Patriots.com listed Bell as a “near-lock” to make the roster before practices began, and he delivered one of his more memorable sessions of the summer.

With injuries thinning the tight end room, Bell caught three touchdowns during red-zone 11-on-11 work in an August practice. The scores came from Jacoby Brissett, Maye and Joe Milton, giving the rookie a flash of the playmaking ability that had made him an appealing seventh-round gamble.

Bell ultimately made the 53-man roster and appeared in 15 games as a rookie.

Bell’s NFL Journey Has Become a Roster Fight

The regular-season production never matched the early fascination. Bell caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in 2024 and didn’t start a game, as New England also used him on special teams.

His time with the Patriots ended before his second season. New England released Bell on Aug. 22, 2025, as part of a 14-player roster reduction under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

Bell resurfaced with the Eagles’ practice squad in October, although that stint lasted less than a week. Pittsburgh signed him to its practice squad on Dec. 31 after placing tight end Darnell Washington on injured reserve.

The Eagles brought Bell back on a reserve/future contract in January before waiving him in April. Six days later, the Steelers signed him to a one-year deal and handed him an moment to compete for a roster spot.

Friday’s release puts Bell on the move again, but his age and athletic profile could keep him in consideration for a practice-squad job elsewhere once roster cuts settle.

His latest transaction is a reminder for Patriots fans of how quickly the outlook can change for late-round prospects.

Bell entered New England with enough athletic upside to inspire “steal” talk and earned a role as a rookie.

Two years go by, and he is searching for his next NFL opportunity once more.