Patriots’ Draft Pick Will Campbell Addresses Ongoing Concern

Fresh off of getting selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, former LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell faced the issue he can’t keep at arm’s length.

Reporters immediately asked him about his arm length that measures between 32 5/8 inches and 33 inches, according to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, because that’s short by NFL standards as Lazar noted. While there’s been offensive tackles who succeeded with arm length shorter than 33 inches, it’s a big question, Lazar wrote.

“I’m just excited to get any opportunity that presents itself to help the team in any way that I can, wherever that might be,” Campbell told reporters on Thursday night. “I’m just excited to be a Patriot.”

Campbell also says he’s going to be “nasty” for opposing defensive linemen. The Patriots need the help up front after giving up 52 sacks in 2024.

“I’m going to go out there and give everything I have, every single play, to protect my teammates, protect my quarterback, and just put the Patriots in the best position possible to help win games on Sundays,” Campbell said.

The arm length issue didn’t stop Campbell from succeeding at LSU and becoming the top offensive tackle prospect in the draft. Campbell, a 2024 All-American, played in 37 career games for the Tigers and received a 72.2 pre-draft grade from Pro Football Focus.

Will Campbell: ‘This is Where I Wanted to Be’

Campbell expected to go high in the draft, and he had the destination in mind, too.

“This is where I wanted to be since the start,” Campbell said.

It only helped that Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf attended an LSU practice during the fifth week of the college season. Campbell said that’s when he let him and Patriots scout Alex Brooks know that he wanted to play in New England.

“I’ve had great interactions with everybody throughout the process,” Campbell said. “A lot of them private workouts, 30 visits, just being up there, getting to meet everybody. It’s just where I wanted to be, and I’m just super excited to get there.”

Campbell talked about the culture and past success of the Patriots though he had never been to New England before the pre-draft process. The Monroe, Louisiana native paid attention to the Patriots dynasty of the 2000s and 2010s when he grew up.

“They always used to just dominate every time that I turned the TV on and the Patriots were playing,” Campbell said. “They were dominating whoever it was. Tom Brady, Danny Amandola, Julian Edelman, Gronk, all those guys just dominating throughout the years that I was growing up. That’s all I remember is them just winning.”

Will Campbell Believes Patriots’ Winning Culture is Back

Campbell believes the Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, a former Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the team, is building the same culture now as it was in the past. In his first season, Vrabel has the task of bringing the Patriots back to relevancy after back-to-back 4-13 seasons.

“I just think that the culture and the New England Patriot logo speaks for itself. I believe in the guys in that locker room,” Campbell said. “I believe in the quarterback. Coach Vrabel is my kind of guy. He’s all ball, no BS, and that’s what I want to play for. He’s very hands-on. He loves the players that he coaches, and I just want to be a part of that.”