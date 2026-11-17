The New England Patriots potentially have a long wait for Drake Maye getting back on the field.

A fractured ankle, the team’s reported concern, could mean months of recovery before a return to sports.

That’s a possibility, rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

New England fears Maye fractured his right ankle. The Associated Press reported that doctors were determining whether he needs surgery.

Maye hurt the ankle on a first-quarter sack during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to Detroit in Munich.

Coach Mike Vrabel gave no reason to expect a quick return.

“But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” Vrabel said Monday, according to the team’s transcript.

The Patriots next play Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What an Ankle Fracture Could Mean for Drake Maye

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons says most ankle fractures need at least six weeks for early healing. Complete bone healing generally takes 10 to 12 weeks.

That does not establish when a quarterback can play again.

AAOS says most people resume normal activities within three to four months. Returning to sports can take longer. Damaged ligaments and tendons can extend the process.

Treatment depends on the break. Some stable fractures need a cast or boot. Displaced or unstable fractures can require surgery to restore alignment and hold the bones in place.

A fracture and a high ankle sprain can also occur together. AAOS notes that damage to both bone and those stabilizing ligaments can require surgical repair.

Those distinctions matter for Maye. A fracture diagnosis alone would not establish his recovery schedule. Doctors would need to determine the location, stability and any accompanying damage.

A season-ending absence is a reported possibility. New England hasn’t announced that outcome or a firm return date.

How Sprain Recovery Timelines Differ

A sprain would bring a different set of questions, though the Patriots have not confirmed that diagnosis either.

Cleveland Clinic says high ankle sprains affect the ligaments connecting the two lower-leg bones above the ankle. Recovery can take six to eight weeks, and athletes may need longer before playing.

Severe damage or persistent instability can require surgery.

For ankle sprains more broadly, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine gives a general recovery range of two to six weeks. Severity and the demands of the activity affect that window.

The organization says athletes should regain full movement and strength and perform their sport’s required movements without pain before returning.