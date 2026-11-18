The New England Patriots may be without quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season.

One young fan is having a hard time accepting that possibility.

A video posted to Instagram shows a little girl crying while sitting in a man’s arms. The girl had learned about Maye’s ankle injury and the possibility that he won’t play again this season.

The caption across the video reads: “Drake Maye broke his ankle and he’s not going to play for the season.” The clip reached Maye, who responded from his verified Instagram account with two red heart emojis: “❤️❤️”

His comment drew thousands of likes as fans offered their own messages of support.

Maye’s response came during a difficult stretch for the quarterback, whose status remains uncertain following New England’s loss to the Detroit Lions on November 15.

Drake Maye Responds to Emotional Video of Young Patriots Fan

The Instagram video captures the young fan in tears as a man holds her and looks down at her.

She appears devastated by the news surrounding Maye, who has become the face of New England’s franchise.

Maye didn’t write a lengthy response. His two hearts were enough to acknowledge the girl and her concern.

Other fans followed with messages addressed to the quarterback.

“Get well soon goat 💪 we will miss watching you play,” one person wrote.

Another added, “We love you drake, we’d never give up on you.”

The exchange shows how far Maye’s reach extends beyond the field. Even a young fan felt the weight of an injury that could change the Patriots’ season.

For now, there’s no official confirmation that Maye will miss the rest of 2026.

Patriots Await Answers on Drake Maye’s Ankle Injury

Maye suffered a right ankle injury when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked him during the first quarter of New England’s 35-10 loss in Munich, Germany.

He did not return to the game.

According to The Associated Press, Maye will be sidelined indefinitely. The Patriots are still determining whether he needs surgery.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation during his November 16 press conference.

“I’m not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here,” Vrabel said, according to the Patriots’ official transcript. “But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.”

Veteran safety Kevin Byard offered a more troubling outlook during a November 17 appearance on WEEI.

“He’s probably going to be out for the rest of the season,” Byard said, according to Boston.com.

New England enters its bye week at 5-5. The Patriots return to action against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29, with Tommy DeVito positioned to take over at quarterback.