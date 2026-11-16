Details Emerge on Drake Maye Suffering Fractured Ankle: Report

T he New England Patriots face the possibility of losing quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season.

New England fears Maye fractured his ankle during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Monday, Nov. 16, that Maye remained in Germany for further medical testing. Doctors are working to determine whether the quarterback needs surgery.

“Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season,” Schefter wrote.

The report marks a grim turn for the Patriots. Maye’s injury was already expected to keep him off the field for an extended period. Now, the team fears a fracture that could end his third NFL season.

A final diagnosis has not been announced, and Maye’s need for surgery remains uncertain.

Drake Maye Injured on Sack by Aidan Hutchinson

Maye suffered the injury during New England’s opening possession Sunday, Nov. 15.

Detroit pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson brought Maye down on third-and-goal. The quarterback managed to walk off the field but showed a noticeable limp.

Maye later went to the locker room and never returned.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the injury after the game, explaining why his quarterback could not continue.

“He couldn’t function. Couldn’t play. Couldn’t run,” Vrabel said. “[He] couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute, or function at that level.”

Maye completed three of four passes for 48 yards before leaving. He also rushed for 11 yards.

The latest report follows an earlier warning from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who reported Monday that Maye suffered a significant lower-leg injury.

Rapoport said the injury could keep Maye sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Patriots Bleak Future Looms Without Drake Maye

With Maye sidelined, veteran quarterback Tommy DeVito becomes New England’s likely starter.

DeVito took over Sunday and struggled against Detroit’s defense.

He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots managed just 10 points in the loss, dropping their record to 5-5.

Rookie Behren Morton is next on the depth chart.

New England enters its Week 11 bye with little certainty at the position. Its next game comes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.

That gives the Patriots time to evaluate Maye’s condition and prepare DeVito for a potential start.

Yet the larger question extends well beyond their next game.

If doctors confirm a serious fracture, New England could be forced to finish the season without its franchise quarterback.