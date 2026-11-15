Former NFL Doctor Gives Drake Maye Injury Assessment

The New England Patriots have received a concerning assessment of Drake Maye’s ankle injury after the quarterback exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Physician and former NFL team doctor David J. Chao believes Maye suffered a mild high ankle sprain during the first quarter.

Maye was injured on a sack by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. He limped to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return.

New England later ruled out the 24-year-old, leaving backup Tommy DeVito to finish the game.

Doctor Offers Assessment of Drake Maye’s Ankle Injury

Chao, known as ProFootballDoc, shared his assessment on X on Sunday, Nov. 15, after reviewing video of the tackle.

“By video, mild right high ankle sprain,” Chao wrote.

He added that Maye’s ankle was “caught at end of tackle.”

The evaluation brings up questions about how long New England could be without its starting quarterback.

High ankle sprains involve ligaments above the ankle joint. They can affect a player’s ability to push off, change direction and move comfortably.

And a mild high ankle sprain typically requires two to four weeks of recovery.

However, Chao’s viewpoint was based on video rather than a medical examination. The Patriots have confirmed an ankle injury but haven’t announced a high ankle sprain diagnosis or recovery timeline.

Maye suffered the injury on third-and-goal during New England’s opening possession.

Hutchinson brought him down at the Detroit 15-yard line, ending a drive that had moved the Patriots deep into Lions territory.

Maye completed three of four passes for 48 yards before departing. Kicker Andy Borregales finished the possession with a 33-yard field goal.

Hutchinson also had a knee injury, apparently during his celebration following the sack.

Patriots Rule Out Maye, Uncertainty Looms

The Patriots ruled Maye out during the second quarter, ending any chance of his return against Detroit.

Tommy DeVito took over on New England’s second offensive possession.

Maye had started all nine games for the Patriots this season up to Sunday. He had completed 178 of 272 passes for 2,282 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

New England came into the matchup at 5-4 following a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The time at which Maye’s injury occurs isn’t the worst point in time since New England has its bye in Week 11, giving the quarterback a longer recovery period before the team’s next game.

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.

If Maye can return by then is undefined. The team has yet to provide an official diagnosis past the ankle injury.

Chao’s early view gives a possible explanation, but further medical evaluation will determine the severity of Maye’s injury.