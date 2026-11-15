Patriots’ Drake Maye Hobbles Off Field, Heads to Locker Room With Injury

The New England Patriots suffered an injury scare involving their starting quarterback early in Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Drake Maye headed to the locker room after taking a sack from Lions star Aidan Hutchinson during the first quarter on Nov. 15.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the happening after the play.

“Now Patriots Drake Maye is going to the locker room, injured,” Schefter wrote.

The news came after a strange sequence that left both Maye and Hutchinson hurt. The Lions pass rusher appeared to injure himself while celebrating the sack.

Maye has a confirmed ankle injury and is out for the remainder of the game.

Drake Maye, Aidan Hutchinson Both Hurt on Early Sack

The Patriots had moved deep into Detroit territory on their opening possession.

Maye connected with Mack Hollins for 26 yards on a flea-flicker, helping New England reach the red zone. But penalties pushed the offense backward.

On third-and-goal, Hutchinson beat offensive tackle Will Campbell and brought Maye down for a 2-yard loss.

Maye appeared shaken up on the play.

Hutchinson then jumped to celebrate his sack, but landed awkwardly and fell to the ground.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hutchinson grabbed his lower right leg before eventually walking off the field with a limp.

New England settled for a 33-yard field goal from Andy Borregales to take an early 3-0 lead.

Maye’s subsequent trip to the locker room raised questions about the Patriots’ offense and if the quarterback would be able to return.

Patriots Have Major Concern With Drake Maye Injury

Maye entered Sunday’s game already dealing with a right shoulder issue.

The quarterback appeared on the Patriots’ injury report throughout the week, although he participated fully in all three practices.

New England did not assign him an injury designation for Sunday’s matchup.

There was no immediate indication whether his departure was connected to the shoulder issue.

The injury scare comes at a difficult point in the Patriots’ season.

New England entered Sunday’s contest with a 5-4 record following a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s team was looking to rebound against a Detroit squad that entered the game at 6-2.

The Patriots turn to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was active for Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie Behren Morton was designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback.