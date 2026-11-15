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Patriots’ Drake Maye Hobbles Off Field, Heads to Locker Room With Injury

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Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots suffered an injury scare involving their starting quarterback early in Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Drake Maye headed to the locker room after taking a sack from Lions star Aidan Hutchinson during the first quarter on Nov. 15.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the happening after the play.

“Now Patriots Drake Maye is going to the locker room, injured,” Schefter wrote.

The news came after a strange sequence that left both Maye and Hutchinson hurt. The Lions pass rusher appeared to injure himself while celebrating the sack.

Maye has a confirmed ankle injury and is out for the remainder of the game.

Drake Maye, Aidan Hutchinson Both Hurt on Early Sack

New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
GettyMUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 15: Drake Maye of New England Patriots is pressured by Skyler Gill-Howard and DJ Wonnum of Detroit Lions during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The Patriots had moved deep into Detroit territory on their opening possession.

Maye connected with Mack Hollins for 26 yards on a flea-flicker, helping New England reach the red zone. But penalties pushed the offense backward.

On third-and-goal, Hutchinson beat offensive tackle Will Campbell and brought Maye down for a 2-yard loss.

Maye appeared shaken up on the play.

Hutchinson then jumped to celebrate his sack, but landed awkwardly and fell to the ground.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hutchinson grabbed his lower right leg before eventually walking off the field with a limp.

New England settled for a 33-yard field goal from Andy Borregales to take an early 3-0 lead.

Maye’s subsequent trip to the locker room raised questions about the Patriots’ offense and if the quarterback would be able to return.

Patriots Have Major Concern With Drake Maye Injury

New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
GettyMUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 15: Drake Maye of New England Patriots throws a pass to Hunter Henry of New England Patriots during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Maye entered Sunday’s game already dealing with a right shoulder issue.

The quarterback appeared on the Patriots’ injury report throughout the week, although he participated fully in all three practices.

New England did not assign him an injury designation for Sunday’s matchup.

There was no immediate indication whether his departure was connected to the shoulder issue.

The injury scare comes at a difficult point in the Patriots’ season.

New England entered Sunday’s contest with a 5-4 record following a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s team was looking to rebound against a Detroit squad that entered the game at 6-2.

The Patriots turn to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was active for Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie Behren Morton was designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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