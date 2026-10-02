Patriots’ Vrabel Gives Final Word on Drake Maye Injury Report Ahead of Bills Game

The New England Patriots have responded to questions about Drake Maye’s right shoulder.

Mike Vrabel used his final media availability before Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills to explain why the quarterback landed on the injury report despite practicing without restrictions.

Vrabel told reporters Friday that New England listed Maye because it wanted to follow the NFL’s reporting protocol as closely as possible, particularly with a starting quarterback whose health naturally receives added scrutiny.

“I don’t think I can help clarify it,” Vrabel said, via Patriots on CLNS. “I’ll just explain to you, we’re just trying to follow the protocol exactly how it’s given to us as it relates to the injury report, the way that we report it.”

The Patriots officially listed Maye as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday with a right shoulder injury.

Vrabel Says Patriots Wanted Transparency With Drake

The questions grew after Vrabel said Monday that he was unaware of any lingering shoulder problem dating back to Maye’s injury in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

By Wednesday, Maye’s name appeared on the injury report.

Vrabel said Friday that the team’s decision came after Maye went through the usual postgame evaluation following New England’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The fact that I think that it’s a quarterback, I think that those things get looked at very closely,” Vrabel said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. “We want to make sure that we’re transparent.”

Vrabel added that Maye “practiced full” and “didn’t miss any reps,” which is the most important part of the update for a Patriots offense preparing for an unbeaten Buffalo team.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also supplied context Thursday, saying Maye “got dinged” during the Jacksonville game. The Boston Globe reported that Maye carried the ball four times, including two scrambles, a designed run and a quarterback sneak. The defense sacked him twice.

McDaniels indicated one of Maye’s runs may have been when the shoulder issue surfaced.

Maye has repeatedly downplayed the injury. He said Wednesday that it hasn’t affected his throwing or decision-making, while McDaniels said the shoulder hasn’t changed the Patriots’ play-calling or practice plan.

Maye’s Shoulder May Remain a Talking Point in Buffalo

The injury report explanation comes at a delicate point for Maye and New England. The Patriots are 1-2 after a lopsided loss in Jacksonville, and Maye has thrown six interceptions through three games.

That makes every detail around his throwing shoulder worth watching, even with the quarterback taking every practice rep.

Maye injured the same shoulder in January’s AFC Championship Game and later revealed he received a pain-relieving injection before the Super Bowl.

For this week, however, Vrabel’s memo was straightforward.

Vrabel said players sometimes report soreness on Monday or Tuesday after initially making it through a game, describing the issue as part of the routine “football procedures” teams handle every week.

Barring a change on the final injury report, Maye’s full participation points toward him being available Sunday against the Bills.