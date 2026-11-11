Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Historic Verdict in 69-QB Comparison Despite Struggles

The New England Patriots have grounds to think their quarterback is in the midst of the NFL’s best, even with his obvious issues in a lopsided defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

A new statistical breakdown suggests Drake Maye has produced at a level few quarterbacks have matched over the past 13 years.

Yahoo Sports analyst Nate Tice shared the findings, comparing Maye with 68 other quarterbacks who have attempted at least 1,000 passes since 2013.

It's pretty easy to say Maye is very good because he's been, well, very good. Even historically good when looking at underlying stats. Despite the Patriots run game ranking 51st and Maye being pressured at the 11th-highest rate among the 69 QBs with 1000+ attempts since 2013,… https://t.co/2KGZQpqLkM pic.twitter.com/gP8vk15k6g — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 10, 2026

Maye ranked among the top five in six advanced statistical categories. Several of the names around him were Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.

The numbers stand out because New England’s rushing attack doesn’t support him, while Maye has faced pressure at one of the highest rates in the comparison.

Drake Maye Ranks With NFL Legends in Advanced Metrics

Tice opened his analysis with a strong assessment of the Patriots quarterback.

“It’s pretty easy to say Maye is very good because he’s been, well, very good,” Tice wrote. “Even historically good when looking at underlying stats.”

According to Tice, New England’s rushing attack ranks 51st in his comparison, while Maye has faced the 11th-highest pressure rate among the 69 quarterbacks.

Despite those conditions, Maye ranks second in dropback SUPLEX, trailing only Brock Purdy.

He also ranks third in yards per dropback and fifth in expected points added per dropback.

Only Purdy, Manning, Brees and Mahomes rank ahead of him in the latter category.

Maye sits fourth in dropback success rate, behind Purdy, Mahomes and Brees.

The numbers go beyond overall dropback efficiency. Maye ranks second in success rate on throws alone and third in explosive-pass percentage.

His rushing ability adds a key ingredient to making plays when he doesn’t have dynamic help around him.

Tice found that Maye is the eighth-most efficient scrambler in the group despite scrambling at the second-highest rate.

The rankings do reflect Maye’s career production within the historical sample, rather than his 2026 season alone.

Patriots’ Drake Maye Coming Off Difficult Packers Loss

The take lands after Maye fell victim to turnovers against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8.

Maye completed 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in New England’s 45-27 loss. He also threw three interceptions and took four sacks.

The performance brought up thoughts about his decision-making, but his overall body of work tells a reassuring tale.

Via the Patriots’ official statistics, Maye has thrown for 2,282 yards and 18 touchdowns through nine games this season. He has also thrown 11 interceptions.

Last season, he passed for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Tice’s breakdown puts that action in historical context.

Maye’s turnovers are far from gone, particularly after Sunday’s loss. But his efficiency across multiple seasons has placed him alongside some of the best of the modern NFL era.

Trying to recover from a demoralizing defeat, the Patriots shouldn’t feel like they’re in a terrible spot with Maye as the foundation of the offense.