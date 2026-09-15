Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Harsh Warning From NFL Executive Before Steelers Game

The New England Patriots have Drake Maye positioned as the key part of another potential run.

But an NFL personnel executive is sounding an alarm after a rocky season opener.

Maye threw three interceptions in New England’s 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9, including a late pick that ended the Patriots’ final chance to steal the game.

The third-year quarterback completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a 54.9 passer rating.

Those numbers came after a breakout 2025 season in which Maye threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while posting a 113.5 passer rating — a leap that helped carry New England all the way to Super Bowl LX.

The concern now is whether 2026 will demand something different from Maye — and whether the Patriots have enough around him to survive if it does.

NFL Executive Sounds Alarm on Maye

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported for Casino Guru on Sept. 15 that league evaluators are skeptical New England can simply repeat last season’s formula against a more demanding schedule.

An NFL personnel executive mentioned doubts tied directly to Maye.

“I don’t like where he is,” the executive told La Canfora, later adding, “I think it’s going to get weird there.”

La Canfora also cited an scout who questioned the Patriots’ talent on both lines and suggested game scripts could force Maye into more obvious passing situations. The scout’s belief was that the offensive line could become vulnerable when New England is chasing games instead of controlling them.

Although Maye completed nearly 70% of his throws and added 47 rushing yards, his three turnovers wiped away much of the good.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra reported that Maye acknowledged his impatience “cost us the game,” a notable admission from a quarterback who was so efficient during his second NFL season.

The opener also came against the same Seattle defense that gave New England problems in Super Bowl LX. A poor performance against that group doesn’t define a season, but the way forward gets uncomfortable if the mistakes become a trend.

Patriots Need Maye to Handle Tougher Test

The pressure on Maye is elevated because the Patriots may need him to overcome a less forgiving schedule than the one they navigated in 2025.

La Canfora wrote that executives around the league expect New England to face tougher defenses and believe the roster has vulnerabilities at offensive tackle, along the defensive line and among its downfield playmakers. One general manager provided a telling take by simply stating “they are coming back to earth.”

That puts Maye at the center of the response.

New England opens its home schedule against the Steelers before road games at Jacksonville and Buffalo.

An 0-1 start can disappear quickly, but a prolonged skid would bring far more attention to Maye’s decision-making after the quarterback set such a high standard last season.

There were still favorable signs against Seattle.

Maye used his legs effectively, the Patriots remained within one possession throughout the night and the defense gave the offense opportunities to win. He also accounted for five first downs, underscoring the second dimension he can still provide when the passing game stalls.

But the margin appears thinner this time around.