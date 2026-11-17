The New England Patriots are facing the possibility of losing quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season. His wife, Ann Michael Maye, has a message for him.

On Tuesday, November 17, Ann Michael shared a photo on her Instagram story showing the couple kissing on the sidelines.

Her caption was short.

“ILY always❤️”

The three-word message came two days after Maye suffered an ankle injury in New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

The Patriots have not announced a timetable for his return. Reports suggest the injury could keep their starting quarterback out for an extended period.

Ann Michael Maye Shares Support as Patriots Await Injury Answers

Maye injured his right ankle during the first quarter against Detroit on November 15.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought him down from behind on a sack. Maye initially walked off under his own power but later headed to the locker room.

He did not return.

According to The Associated Press, a person familiar with the injury said Maye would be sidelined indefinitely. The Patriots were also determining whether surgery would be necessary.

Maye remained in Germany after the game for additional evaluation.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation during his November 16 press conference.

“I’m not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here,” Vrabel said, according to the Patriots’ official transcript. “But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.”

Ann Michael’s post offered no medical update. It did, however, show her support for Maye during an uncertain stretch of his NFL career.

Patriots Face Uncertain Future Without Drake Maye

The couple’s relationship stretches back well before Maye entered the NFL.

They began dating as teenagers and both attended the University of North Carolina. Maye proposed in January 2025, and they married that June.

Ann Michael remained a regular presence throughout New England’s run to Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Now, the Patriots face a different challenge.

New England enters its Week 11 bye with a 5-5 record after losing three of its last four games.

Maye’s absence leaves Tommy DeVito as the likely starter when the team returns against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.

DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and an interception against Detroit.

Veteran safety Kevin Byard acknowledged the seriousness of Maye’s situation during a November 17 appearance on WEEI.

“He’s probably going to be out for the rest of the season,” Byard said, according to Boston.com.

As of now, Maye’s recovery timeline is unclear.