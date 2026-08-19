How to Watch Patriots vs. Eagles Preseason Game: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium this weekend for their second preseason game, and this time the Philadelphia Eagles are coming to Foxborough.

New England will host Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The matchup gives Patriots fans another chance to see Mike Vrabel’s team in action before New England closes out its preseason schedule against the Cleveland Browns.

For fans looking to watch from home, there are several options depending on location. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Patriots vs. Eagles, including the start time, TV channel, streaming options and radio broadcast.

What Time Is the Patriots vs. Eagles Preseason Game?

The Patriots and Eagles will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

The Patriots enter the matchup with a 0-0-1 preseason record, while the Eagles are 0-1.

New England will have one more preseason game following Saturday night’s matchup. The Patriots travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 27, before turning their attention to the regular season.

What Channel Is Patriots vs. Eagles On?

Patriots vs. Eagles will air locally on WBZ-TV, CBS 4 in Boston, as part of the Patriots Preseason Network.

The game will also be carried by Patriots Preseason Network affiliates throughout New England, including:

WWLP, NBC 22 in Springfield, Massachusetts

WCTX, Channel 8 in Hartford, Connecticut

WMTW, ABC 8 in Portland, Maine

WVII, FOX 7 in Bangor, Maine

WMUR, ABC 9 in Manchester, New Hampshire

WNAC, FOX 64 in Providence, Rhode Island

WCAX, CBS 3 in Burlington, Vermont

Because preseason television coverage varies by market, fans should check their local listings before kickoff.

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Eagles

Fans in the Patriots’ local market can stream the game through the official Patriots app, subject to applicable geographic and device restrictions.

NFL+ is another option for watching preseason football. The service offers live out-of-market preseason games, along with live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on eligible mobile devices. Blackout and other restrictions may apply.

International viewers can access NFL games through NFL Game Pass, with availability depending on location.

Fans should keep in mind that streaming availability can vary based on market and device, so it is worth checking eligibility before Saturday night’s kickoff.

How to Listen to Patriots vs. Eagles on the Radio

Patriots fans who cannot watch Saturday’s game can listen to the radio broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the team’s flagship radio station.

The broadcast is also available through the Patriots radio network.

New England’s second preseason game gives fans another look at the roster as the Patriots move closer to the decisions that will shape their initial 53-man group.

With only one preseason game remaining after Saturday, opportunities for players competing for roster spots are beginning to run out.