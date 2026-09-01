Former Patriots Fifth Round Pick Signs with Steelers Practice Squad

Roster moves continue around the league after roster cut day.

The New England Patriots are looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, with Week 1 being a rematch.

Trimming down the roster and adding players to the practice squad, the Patriots appear set for the 2026 season.

One of the players the Patriots released during the cuts has found a new home and could have the opportunity to play against the team that drafted him.

Former Pats Draft Pick Lands in AFC North

Bradyn Swinson was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taken by the Patriots with the 146th overall pick.

The EDGE played in three games in his rookie season, primarily on special teams, and logged a single tackle for the team in their Super Bowl run.

New England parting ways with the defender came as a shock, as Swinson didn’t get much on-field action his rookie season and appeared to have a strong preseason. But it didn’t take too long for him to find a new home after roster cut day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on social media the addition of the EDGE rusher to their practice squad.

“We have signed DB Carlin Vigers, LB Bradyn Swinson and WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.”

Swinson logged eight tackles across three preseason appearances for the Patriots, highlighting that he could’ve brought solid depth to the Patriots’ EDGE room, which is currently depleted.

Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the defender earlier in the offseason, mentioning that Swinson improved over the course of last season and in the summer, stating that he was excited to see the player during training camp.

But with the need to cut down to 53-man rosters and appearing not to offer him a spot on the practice squad, Swinson had to find a new team. Now headed to Pittsburgh, Bradyn Swinson could get his career on track after a slow start.

New England will face the Steelers in Week 2 at Foxborough, which could be Swinson’s return after his release.

Mike Vrabel on the 2026 Season

The start of the Mike Vrabel era almost started with winning a Lombardi Trophy, but stopped short during the Super Bowl.

Now looking to get back, Vrabel has confidence in the team ahead of the season opener.

“I love the guys that we have,” Vrabel said, via NESN.

As the Patriots enter the second season with Vrabel, with Zak Kuhr officially as defensive coordinator and Josh McDaniels having another season with Drake Maye as his quarterback, the Patriots could stride toward another Super Bowl run.

According to ESPN, the Pats have the sixth-hardest strength of schedule for the 2026 season, after the team was initially disregarded after having a fairly easy strength of schedule last season.

But with the coaching staff continuing to implement its schemes, New England could be set up for another strong season under Mike Vrabel.