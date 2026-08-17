Patriots’ Eli Raridon Gets Telling 7-Word Assessment From Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots knew third-round tight end Eli Raridon would to digest a lot once he reached the NFL.

Mike Vrabel’s latest take suggests the rookie is handling the mental load quite well.

Asked Monday how Raridon is adjusting to NFL speed, a larger playbook and the wide range of responsibilities at tight end, Vrabel was content with the Notre Dame product’s resilience when correcting rookie mishaps.

“He rarely makes the same mistake twice,” Vrabel said, per the Patriots’ Aug. 17 transcript.

Vrabel explained that Raridon has shown an ability to take coaching from one practice and apply it the next.

The head coach stopped short of declaring the transition complete, saying the 22-year-old still has “a long ways to go,” but his comments pointed toward steady progress at one of the more demanding positions for a rookie to learn.

The progress of his development could determine how quickly Raridon earns an important role alongside veteran Hunter Henry.

Vrabel Sees Progress in Raridon’s NFL Transition

The Patriots drafted Raridon with an fascinating athletic profile and a need to evolve his all-around game.

Patriots.com described the former Notre Dame standout as a vertical field-stretcher after the draft, citing his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame, 4.62-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical.

Raridon also entered the league with limited college production. He broke out with 32 receptions for 482 yards in 2025 after injuries affected the earlier portion of his Notre Dame career.

New England’s high-upside prospect will necessitate more repetitions in an NFL offense, and Vrabel has been consistent on that front.

On July 30, he said Raridon was “learning and figuring this game out” and believed the rookie could find a way to help the Patriots. Less than three weeks later, the coach’s emphasis shifted toward how Raridon responds after being corrected.

Raridon’s initial situation indicates the Patriots are giving him opportunities to grow into those responsibilities rather than keeping his role narrow.

Raridon Working Into Patriots’ Tight End Plans

Raridon’s first preseason game didn’t produce a hefty box-score line. He caught one pass for 8 yards on four targets against the Colts, while an illegal-man-downfield penalty erased a 24-yard reception.

But his action blocking turned heads, as Pats Pulpit noted that his key second-level block on New England’s longest run of the night, and Vrabel praised the rookie’s willingness to improve as a blocker.

There have also been signs of what Raridon can bring as a receiver.

During the Patriots’ joint practice with the Colts on Aug. 11, Drake Maye connected with Raridon on a play-action crosser for a chunk gain. Raridon also caught a touchdown from backup quarterback Tommy DeVito later in the session.

The opportunity is significant even after New England extended Henry. Patriots.com reported the veteran agreed to a two-year extension, setting stability at the top of the position whilst Raridon matures behind him.

That arrangement could allow New England to use Raridon where his athleticism is most effective, and Vrabel’s latest comments allude to that.