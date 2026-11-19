The New England Patriots have left the door open for Drake Maye to play again this season.

A new update suggests that door may soon close.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino.org revealed to Heavy Sports that Maye is expected to go on injured reserve and is unlikely to return this season with the ankle injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots haven’t announced an injured reserve move yet.

Drake Maye Faces Likely Season-Ending Absence

Maye went down on New England’s first possession in its 35-10 loss to Detroit on November 15. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson pulled him down from behind on a sack. Maye left the game and didn’t return.

NFL Network reported the next day that the injury could keep Maye out for the rest of 2026. The Patriots feared a fractured ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. New England hasn’t publicly confirmed a fracture or said whether Maye needs surgery.

Coach Mike Vrabel declined to give a timetable during his November 16 news conference. He said he didn’t expect Maye to be available when the Patriots returned from their bye week.

Vrabel sounded less certain about the longer term in a later Patriots All Access interview.

“I think he’s going to be unavailable for the short time and we’ll see how that goes down the road,” Vrabel said.

A move to injured reserve would require Maye to miss at least four games.

Tommy DeVito Set to Lead Patriots Offense

The Patriots enter their bye at 5-5 and visit the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.

With Maye sidelined, Tommy DeVito is next in line to start.

DeVito replaced Maye against the Lions and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. New England gained 151 yards in the loss.

Maye had thrown for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns before the injury, according to the Patriots’ season statistics.

He had kept the offense moving despite injuries elsewhere on the roster.

New England must now prepare for the possibility that his next snap will come in 2027.