Patriots Fans — And Drake Maye — Would Love if This Bold Prediction Came True

The New England Patriots have had issues finding a go-to wide receiver since Julian Edelman decided to retire and start hosting a podcast.

Yet, one recent bold prediction for the 2025 NFL season would make Patriots fans, and Drake Maye, very happy if it comes to fruition.

One Fantasy Analyst Predicts Kyle Williams Will Produce Top 15 Stats in 2025

Patriots fans tend to get excited when the team invests high draft capital in the WR position. Recent examples of this optimism could be found with N’Keal Harry, Aaron Dobson, and Ja’Lynn Polk — all of which have done much in the NFL.

Well, John Johnson of RotoBaller appears to think the Patriots may have finally struck gold in the NFL Draft with the selection of Kyle Williams, who he boldly predicted will be a top 15 fantasy WR in 2025.

Johnson wrote, “The Patriots have a history of selecting terrible WRs in the first round. This year, they’re bucking the trend, because rather than take one of the many overrated wideouts in this year’s draft, they instead chose Kyle Williams, an impressive WR out of Washington State.”

Williams saw his stock rise during the pre-draft process with a great showing at the Senior Bowl practices and followed it up with a solid outing at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Johnson added, “Williams is a beast, but dealt with poor quarterback play in college. His release package is seriously impressive, he has good height and size, and he’s a menace after the catch. He also ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, so his speed is impressive.”

Johnson mentioned Williams is a product of Washington State, but did spend three seasons at UNLV. Over his five years in college, he amassed 248 receptions for 3,609 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Williams first four years in college were productive, but everything finally came together in 2024 with 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 scores.

Since Stefon Diggs is the only proven option on the roster and could be limited to the start the 2025 NFL season after tearing his ACL last year, Johnson sees the opportunity for Williams to become an instant impact player for this offense in his rookie campaign with a bold prediction about his production.

Johnson concluded, “I think he’ll at least finish in the top-15 receivers this year as long as he and Maye can stay healthy.”

Could This Bold Prediction Come True for Kyle Williams in 2025?

Johnson’s bold prediction certainly feels like an aggressive projection for a Patriots offense that is still expected to be a work in progress along the offensive line and is relying on a second year quarterback who can’t rely on a elite rushing attack entering the 2025 NFL season.

The Patriots haven’t produced a 1,000 yard receiver since 2019, which was done by Julian Edelman with Tom Brady still under center in New England.

Over 13 games worth of action operating behind a poor offensive line, Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns his rookie season. This production from the No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft can be viewed either optimistically or pessimistically depending on who is conducting the review.

Maye also turned over the ball 16 times (10 INTs and 6 lost fumbles) in 13 games while being sacked 34 times.

The additions of Williams, RB TreVeyon Henderson, and OT Will Campbell should certainly help Maye in some capacity — but even an aggressive projection of improve production from this offense still makes Williams becoming a top 15 producer at the WR position in his rookie year feel bold to say the very least.

Either way, Williams certainly feels like a player worth monitoring in training camp when he starts competing with Ja’Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Javon Baker, and Jayshon Boutte for reps entering the 2025 NFL preseason.