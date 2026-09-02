Former Patriots TE Shoots Down Viral Bill Belichick ‘Gamesmanship’ Theory

The latest viral theory about the New England Patriots dynasty quickly drew pushback from someone who was inside the building for part of it.

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, a two-time Super Bowl champion in New England, disputed the idea that Bill Belichick’s teams deliberately used Gillette Stadium’s video board to interfere with opposing kickers.

“This is not entirely true,” Fauria wrote in his Sept. 2 response on X to the intial post. “Sounds cool bc it’s Bill and people just expect it from him.”

This is not entirely true. Sounds cool bc it’s Bill and people just expect it from him. However, there are very strict NFL rules that teams have to follow. Hate to be the wet blanket and kill the narrative but no gamesmanship here. @initialcontact https://t.co/m0LcXIWuGM — Christian Fauria (@christianfauria) September 2, 2026

Ryan Paganetti, a former NFL strategy and analytics coach, sparked the conversation after reviewing more than a decade of Patriots broadcasts

In his viral post on X, Paganetti said the video board behind the uprights often showed a reversed view when visiting kickers lined up, creating what appeared to be another set of yellow uprights behind the real ones.

Paganetti said he found dozens of examples and reviewed 52 Patriots field-goal attempts from those same games.

The finding quickly became another piece of Belichick-era folklore.

Fauria Pushes Back on Viral Patriots Theory

Fauria pointed to the league’s stadium policies as the reason he was unwilling to call it gamesmanship.

“However, there are very strict NFL rules that teams have to follow,” he continued. “Hate to be the wet blanket and kill the narrative but no gamesmanship here.”

Paganetti’s research presents an unusual visual pattern, and the difference between home and visiting kicks is enough to attract attention. Questions remain over who selected the video feeds, why those particular shots appeared and whether Belichick had any involvement.

A publicly available 2022-23 NFL Game Operations Manual supports Fauria’s broader point about tight restrictions. It stated that during field-goal and extra-point attempts, video and ribbon boards had to display either a static image or an All-22 shot. Flashing, moving or blinking images were prohibited once the kicking team reached the line of scrimmage through the officials’ signal following the kick.

The NFL’s current Game Operations Manual overview similarly describes extensive league standards designed to keep games running “safely, fairly and on schedule.”

Gillette Stadium’s Video Board Has Affected Kickers Before

There’s a separate reason the theory feels believable on the surface, as Belichick openly discussed the impact of Gillette Stadium’s massive video board on kickers.

When the Patriots installed a new 370-foot-wide, 60-foot-tall board in 2023, Belichick said the structure changed conditions around the stadium because it covered an area that previously had been open.

“We saw a lot of that in the spring, so we can’t control that, whatever it is, it is,” Belichick said at the time. “It’s a learning experience for these guys.”

That discussion centered on altered wind patterns rather than the images opponents saw while lining up to kick.

Paganetti’s post still offered an interesting look at how the stadium feature could produce a striking visual from field level. He also said Philadelphia tried to replicate the effect while he worked there, but the placement of its video boards made the attempt largely ineffective.

Fauria’s response adds an important counterpoint, with the league placing specific restrictions on video-board operation during kicks, giving the odd pattern more context before it becomes accepted as another Belichick trick.