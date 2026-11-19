A former New England Patriots linebacker keeps getting occasions to play with his new team.

The Houston Texans elevated Chad Muma from their practice squad on Thursday, November 19, ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

It marks the third consecutive week Houston has elevated the 27-year-old linebacker.

The Texans announced the transaction, which also included defensive end Chris Braswell’s elevation and cornerback Jaylin Smith’s activation from injured reserve.

Muma’s latest promotion carries another wrinkle. He has now exhausted his three standard practice squad elevations for the regular season.

Under NFL rules, Houston would need to sign him to its 53-man roster for him to play in another regular-season game.

Former Patriots LB Chad Muma Gets Third Straight Opportunity

Muma’s run with Houston began with a November 7 elevation against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He played three defensive snaps in that contest, accounting for 4% of Houston’s defensive workload, per Athlon Sports.

The Texans elevated him again on November 14 before facing the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Houston has turned to the veteran for a third straight game.

His latest chance comes amid injuries at linebacker.

Starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair landed on injured reserve earlier this week with a groin injury. Fellow linebacker Jake Hummel also appeared on the Week 11 injury report with a groin problem, although he practiced fully Wednesday.

Muma offers experience on defense and special teams. Whether he receives a larger defensive role Thursday remains to be seen.

He also faces a familiar opponent. Muma spent part of the 2025 season with Indianapolis before joining New England.

Patriots Released Chad Muma After Super Bowl Run

Muma was part of New England’s run to Super Bowl LX last season.

The Patriots signed the former third-round pick off Indianapolis’ practice squad on December 16, 2025.

“Good speed, good ability to process and understand what’s going on,” head coach Mike Vrabel said after the signing.

He appeared in three regular-season games and all four playoff contests. His primary contributions came on special teams.

Muma returned to New England for training camp in 2026 and competed for a reserve linebacker role.

He handled defensive communication duties during a June minicamp practice while Robert Spillane was limited.

But the Patriots ultimately moved on.

New England released Muma on August 30, ending his stint with the team.

Houston signed him to its practice squad on October 7.

The veteran has since moved closer to a permanent roster spot, although the Texans have made no commitment beyond Thursday’s game.

His third elevation means Houston now has a decision if it wants to keep using him on game days.