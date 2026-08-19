Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gives Injury Update on $43.5 Million Pass Rusher, All-Pro

The New England Patriots still don’t have a firm timetable for two important veterans who have yet to practice this summer, but head coach Mike Vrabel left the door open for both Harold Landry III and Brenden Schooler to be available when the regular season begins.

Landry remains on the physically unable to perform list, while Schooler is on the non-football injury list. Neither will participate in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Vrabel.

“They’re rehabbing. They’re working through the return to play,” Vrabel said Wednesday, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed. “Where they are for Week 1, they won’t be out there today, so that’s the only update I can give you.”

The wording gives New England some reason for optimism without providing a return date.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9, leaving roughly three weeks for both players to work their way back.

Landry III’s Recovery Matters for Patriots Defense

Landry’s status is the imminent question for New England’s defense.

The veteran edge rusher has been working back from a knee issue that affected him during the 2025 season. NBC Sports Boston reported in July that the lingering injury was the reason he opened training camp on PUP.

The Patriots brought Landry to New England on a three-year, $43.5 million contract in 2025, reuniting him with Vrabel after their time together with the Tennessee Titans. ESPN reported that the deal included $26 million guaranteed.

Vrabel originally selected Landry with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft while coaching Tennessee. Landry later produced a career-high 12 sacks in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection, giving the two a lengthy history before their reunion in Foxborough.

Landry finished his first Patriots season with 8.5 sacks in 15 games. He added 49 tackles and one forced fumble during a season complicated by the knee problem.

Vrabel has consistently taken a patient approach this summer.

During the Patriots’ joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11, Patriots.com reported that Vrabel said Landry was “continuing to improve” and New England didn’t want to rush him before he felt comfortable returning.

Schooler Faces Same Looming Roster Decision

Schooler’s absence, meanwhile, impacts special teams.

The safety has developed into one of the NFL’s top special teams players and earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2024. He followed that season by recording 14 special teams tackles in 2025.

New England placed Schooler on the active/NFI list before training camp. Patriots.com noted at the time that the designation indicated his injury occurred away from the team facility. Like Landry, he has stayed out throughout camp.

The next checkpoint arrives Aug. 30, when NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players. The league’s 2026 calendar says clubs must also decide at that deadline how to handle players who remain on active/PUP or active/NFI.

If either veteran is shifted to reserve/PUP or reserve/NFI at cutdown, NFL roster rules require him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, swelling the challenge as the final stretch of August winds down.

All in all, though, Vrabel isn’t ruling out a quicker return, with the possibility of having both Schooler and Landry back for the opener being feasible.