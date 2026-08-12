Patriots Sign 44-Game Veteran, Waive Rookie RB Before Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots have brought veteran experience into their open competition at running back just one day before the preseason opener.

New England announced Wednesday it signed Hassan Haskins and waived-injured rookie Myles Montgomery.

Haskins, 26, joins a backfield where the top two spots are set but the RB3 job remains unsettled, giving Mike Vrabel and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer another proven option in the kicking game.

At first glance, a late-camp transaction can read as a simple injury replacement.

But Haskins has played 44 regular-season games and handled 28 kickoff returns, while the Patriots identified coverage and return ability as potential separators in their third-running-back competition before camp.

He arrives just as roster hopefuls are about to get extended game reps against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Haskins Adds Veteran Special-Teams Competition

Haskins is a 6-foot-2, 228-pound former fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 131 overall out of Michigan in 2022. After Tennessee released him at the end of training camp in 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers claimed him and kept him for the next two seasons.

The Patriots said Haskins has totaled 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL, along with 646 yards on 28 kickoff returns. He returned eight kickoffs for 197 yards last season with Los Angeles.

His offensive production has been modest, but his special-teams experience directly applies to the job New England is trying to fill.

In its running back position snapshot before camp, the team identified Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as the main tandem, with Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Jam Miller and Montgomery battling for what was likely one roster spot. The Patriots also pointed to kick coverage and return ability as major factors in that decision.

Montgomery’s departure reduces that field by one.

Haskins replaces him with an NFL veteran who has already made special teams part of his career.

He can offer a heavier running style, too.

Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and a then-program-record 20 touchdowns during his final season at Michigan in 2021. But his noteworthy path in New England appears tied to game-day versatility rather than starring on offense.

Montgomery Exit Narrows Patriots’ RB3 Race

Montgomery’s exit interrupts the camp push of one of New England’s 2026 undrafted additions. The Patriots signed the former UCF back on May 8 after a college career in which he rushed for 1,546 yards and 11 touchdowns over 41 games.

He had begun to earn more opportunities before the move. Pats Pulpit identified Montgomery as a player to watch during the Patriots’ Aug. 7 scrimmage after his practice workload increased, but the waived-injured designation changes his immediate trajectory before the preseason opener.

The reshuffled group leaves Haskins competing most directly with Miller, Jennings and Larison.

In an Aug. 10 53-man roster projection, Pats Pulpit kept Miller as the third back, citing his physical running style. Jennings had also taken extensive RB3 reps after returning from the non-football injury list, while Larison remained in the mix.

Haskins has little runway to make an impression, but he has a shot due to his experience.

New England’s need behind Stevenson and Henderson centers on a third option who can help on special teams, provide injury insurance and handle limited offensive touches when called upon.

That makes Wednesday’s move more than routine roster churn before the first preseason game.

Haskins enters a battle that remains there for the taking, while Montgomery’s injury removes one young contender before he could make his case under the lights.