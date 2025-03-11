Patriots Finally Get Help For Drake Maye, Sign $8.4 Million Receiver From Bills

At the end of a hectic first day of the NFL’s free agency period — known as the “legal tampering window” — the New England Patriots corrected a major roster deficiency, loading up on defensive free agent talent — including Super Bowl champion interior lineman Milton Williams, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams was considered the most sought-after free agent at any position this offseason.

New England enticed Williams with a $100 million, four-year contract, making the 25-year-old the highest-paid player in Patriots history on a per-year basis.

But as the clock continued to tick on Monday, New England appeared to be ignoring another major need — some sort of help for quarterback Drake Maye, the team’s first-round draft pick, No. 3 overall, in 2024.

Patriots Sign Bills’ Top TD-Catching Receiver

By early evening, however, the Patriots addressed that roster weakness as well, signing a wide receiver away from their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills — a receiver who had been a fan favorite in Buffalo.

Maye put up an impressive rookie season, with 225 completions in 338 attempts with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for an overall passer rating of 88.1. But he needed help, as the Patriots receiving corps ranked last in the NFL in yards per game (196.6). They ranked 31st of the 32 NFL teams in receiving touchdowns (18), but tied for the third-most receiver fumbles (12) and second-most receiver fumbles lost (6).

Finally turning their attention to providing weapons for Maye late Monday, the Patriots agreed to terms with 31-year-old Mack Hollins, who spent 2024 with the Bills catching 31 passes in 50 targets with a team-leading five touchdown catches. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Patriots and Collins agreed on a two-year, $8.4 million contract.

The signing reunites Hollins with Josh McDaniels, who will enter his third go-round as New England’s offensive coordinator in 2025. McDaniels was head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, which was Hollins’ single season with the Raiders. But his season with McDaniels was also Hollins’ best season, with 57 catches in 94 targets for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

New Patriot Adds ‘Personality’ to Receiver Corps

In Buffalo, Hollins became something of a cult hero for his habit of showing up for games clad in colorful outfits, even dressing as cartoon characters such as Fred Flintstone. Staying in character, Hollins would arrive for games at Highmark Stadium barefoot.

Hollins also shares an alma mater with Maye. Both played their college football at University of North Carolina, though Hollins finished his four-year career with the Tar Heels in 2016. Maye played three years at UNC, entering the NFL draft after the 2023 season.

“Hollins may not be a blue-chip wideout, but he has several positive attributes ranging from his size to his familiarity with Josh McDaniels,” wrote Bernd Buchmasser of the SB Nation Pats Pulpit site. “He also is a culture guy, who should be able to take on a leadership role within a young (receiver) room.”

The 2017 Eagles fourth-round draft pick is listed at six-foot-four, 221 pounds.

“Hollins is a personality hire. He’s great in the locker room and a very willing blocker with a massive catch radius,” added Pats Pulpit writer Matt St. Jean. “Hollins should help get the best out of a group of young receivers while providing a contested catch receiver for Maye to throw to.”