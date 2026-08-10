Patriots’ Hunter Henry Credits Future Hall of Famer for ‘Opening His Eyes as a Player’

The New England Patriots have changed head coaches twice since Bill Belichick’s departure, but Hunter Henry still sees the former coach’s fingerprints on his career.

Henry, who agreed to a two-year extension up to $20 million with New England on Monday, used the moment to look back on what Belichick taught him after he arrived in Foxborough in 2021.

As Taylor Kyles reported Monday, Henry credited Belichick with opening his eyes as a player.

Kyles reported that the game had already started to slow down for Henry at that point in his career, but working under Belichick pushed his understanding to new heights.

It was a revealing comment from a veteran who had already spent five seasons in the NFL before joining New England.

Henry had plenty of experience by then, yet Belichick found ways to expand the way he saw the game.

Belichick Helped Henry See the Game Differently

Henry entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the Chargers organization.

By the time he joined the Patriots, he had already exhibited himself as a productive pass-catching tight end.

His first season under Belichick quickly became one of his best around the goal line.

Henry caught 50 passes for 603 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2021. He followed with 41 catches for 509 yards in 2022 and 42 catches for 419 yards in 2023, Belichick’s final season in New England.

Across those three seasons, Henry totaled 133 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was one of the steadier targets through the final stretch of Belichick’s tenure.

The production only tells part of Henry’s experience with the longtime Patriots coach.

Henry offered a similar view last summer when discussing the football knowledge around him under Mike Vrabel.

“Bill saw the game in such a great way all those years,” Henry said, per NESN, before pointing to the value of continuing to learn from Vrabel and the Patriots’ staff.

Henry Deal Keeps Key Maye Target in New England

The Patriots are now betting on Henry surviving as an important part of their offense into his 30s.

Henry’s deal can reach up to $20 million with incentives, via Reuters, and includes $14.5 million guaranteed and a $4.2 million signing bonus.

Henry also made clear that Drake Maye played a role in his desire to stay.

“That’s my guy. He’s a special person,” Henry said of Maye, adding that the two have grown close and that he wants to continue building their relationship on and off the field.

Their connection showed throughout the 2025 season.

Henry caught 60 passes for a career-high 768 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 17 games. He added nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX.

Henry has played under Belichick, Jerod Mayo and Vrabel during his time with the Patriots.

And as the coaches and circumstances have changed around him, his role as a dependable veteran has remained.

The Patriots are paying Henry to keep helping Maye and an offense coming off a Super Bowl appearance.

His comments Monday also served as a reminder that one of the most important steps in his development in New England came under the coach who first brought him there.