Patriots Projected to Add 225-Pound RB1 Amid Rhamondre Stevenson Concerns

The New England Patriots have one of the NFL’s more productive young running backs in TreVeyon Henderson, as an early 2027 mock draft has put a different member of their backfield under the microscope.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department projected Florida running back Jadan Baugh to New England with the No. 23 pick in its Aug. 17 mock draft.

B/R scout Dame Parson described the 225-pound Baugh as the outlet’s top running back entering the college season and suggested the Patriots could look for another bigger back to pair with Henderson if Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumbling issues persist.

The draft order was based on reverse Super Bowl odds as of Aug. 13, so the placement will change before next April.

Stevenson’s Ball Security Keeps Door Open

Stevenson gave New England much value during its run to Super Bowl LX.

The veteran finished the 2025 regular season with 603 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He added 32 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a career-high nine total scores.

The turnover statistics are harder to overlook.

Stevenson lost three fumbles in 2025 after fumbling seven times and losing three in 2024. He has lost nine fumbles over his first five NFL seasons.

That issue becomes more noticeable with Henderson made himself as a prime piece of the offense. The 2025 second-round pick rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 221 yards and another score.

Henderson’s speed gives the Patriots a home-run threat. Baugh’s physical nature will complete the Ohio State product if New England decides to rework the other half of the tandem.

There’s an entire season for Stevenson to cement himself in New England, as his production last year showed his prowess, especially when New England needed a more forceful style between the tackles.

Baugh Brings Expertise to Patriots Backfield

Baugh enters his junior season at Florida after breaking through as one of the SEC’s most productive backs in 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound runner started all 12 games and finished with 1,170 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries. He added 21 catches for 185 yards and two scores.

His season ended with 266 rushing yards against Florida State, the second-highest single-game total in Gators history. He was named second-team All-SEC and entered 2026 as an ESPN preseason first-team All-American.

Bleacher Report’s evaluation focuses on traits that could work with the type of ground game New England has been trying to enforce. Parson highlighted Baugh’s vision, patience, processing and contact balance while describing him as a powerful downhill runner.

Mike Vrabel said during the offseason that he wanted more consistency from the running game after New England ranked 25th in rush EPA in 2025. Patriots.com detailed that concern following the league meetings.

The Patriots obviously don’t need to make a decision on their 2027 backfield today.

Stevenson has the 2026 season to make himself irreplaceable.