Patriots’ Alabama Product Steps Up After Sudden RB Shakeup

Hours before the New England Patriots opened their preseason against the Indianapolis Colts, their running back depth chart changed in a hurry.

Terrell Jennings landed on injured reserve, ending his season, while New England brought back JaMycal Hasty. The moves came one day after the Patriots signed Hassan Haskins, leaving a crowded but unsettled battle behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

Then Jam Miller got his turn.

The seventh-round rookie started Thursday night and led New England with 14 carries for 55 yards in a 13-13 tie. Miller also produced the Patriots’ longest run of the night, a 15-yarder, and converted both of his fourth-down rushing attempts.

ESPN called Miller the “rookie headliner” from New England’s preseason opener, a timely showing for a player whose avenue to a roster spot became more interesting before kickoff.

Miller Makes His Case After Patriots’ RB Shakeup

Miller didn’t need a touchdown or a gaudy stat line to catch Mike Vrabel’s attention. His running style was enough.

“It was good to see Jam come out and have some nice runs,” Vrabel said after the game, per the Patriots’ official postgame transcript. “I felt like he ran with his pads down and had a couple physical runs, and was happy for him.”

Vrabel added that preseason action offers the Patriots a chance to “start to figure out guys that can and start to figure out guys that can’t too.”

That evaluation looms at running back now.

Jennings had appeared to be in a favorable position for the No. 3 role before being placed on IR, as he had received extensive work in that role after returning from the non-football injury list. His absence created a sudden opening that Miller was positioned to attack Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 209-pound Miller entered the NFL with some of the traits he displayed against Indianapolis.

New England selected him No. 245 overall out of Alabama, where he rushed for 1,596 yards and 13 touchdowns across 51 games. The Patriots’ draft analysis also highlighted his 4.42 speed and earlier experience as a special teams player.

Patriots’ RB3 Battle Could Come Down to Miller vs. Larison

Miller made the stronger impression as a traditional runner Thursday, but Lan Larison gave the Patriots something different.

Larison played 40 snaps, caught six passes for 38 yards and handled kickoff-return duties. He struggled on the ground, finishing with one yard on seven carries, while Miller averaged 3.9 yards per attempt.

Patriots.com described the competition as potentially coming down to what type of third back New England wants. Miller offers a more conventional early-down option, while Larison’s receiving and special teams ability gives him another route to the roster.

The veterans are still in the mix.

New England signed Haskins earlier in the week and reunited with Hasty after Jennings went to IR. Vrabel said after the game that it was “probably too early to tell” with the two recent additions, noting the short time they had to prepare before facing the Colts.

That gives Miller an opening to capitalize on Thursday’s work.

Stevenson and Henderson, firmly ahead of the rest of the group, are safe, so the remaining job will likely be decided by details regarding special teams, pass-game value and what happens with limited carries.

Miller received 14 of them in his first preseason game.

He made sure the Patriots had something worth watching.