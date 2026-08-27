Patriots Work Out ‘Scottish Hammer’ Amid Bryce Baringer Injury

The New England Patriots are still doing homework at punter less than two weeks before the regular season begins.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that New England worked out veteran Jamie Gillan, the former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants punter better known as “The Scottish Hammer.”

The Patriots already signed veteran Matt Haack on Monday after Bryce Baringer suffered an injury in the team’s 24-21 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Mike Vrabel called the injury “serious enough” that New England would probably have to sign another punter, and the Patriots moved quickly to bring Haack aboard.

Gillan’s visit suggests the Patriots remain interested in evaluating their options as they prepare for Thursday night’s preseason finale against Cleveland and Sunday’s 53-man roster deadline.

Patriots Keep Looking at Punter After Bryce Baringer Injury

Baringer has handled New England’s punting duties since the Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has appeared in 51 consecutive regular-season games and owns a career average of 47.9 yards per punt.

Baringer punted twice against Philadelphia before exiting with the injury, leaving rookie quarterback Behren Morton to handle three punts for the rest of the night. Morton averaged 44.3 yards on those attempts.

The Patriots responded by signing Haack, a nine-year NFL veteran who most recently spent part of training camp with the Washington Commanders. Haack appeared in seven games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and averaged 51.3 yards per punt with a 43.4-yard net average.

Haack has since worked as the holder for kicker Andy Borregales in practice, but New England’s decision to take a look at Gillan deliver the team an extra experienced option if Baringer’s absence stretches into the regular season.

Vrabel hasn’t revealed the exact nature of Baringer’s injury or offered a firm timetable.

It’s also worth noting Baringer is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Since the Patriots open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9, the position has suddenly become one of the late-summer questions the team has to settle.

Gillan Brings 7 Years of NFL Experience

Gillan would give the Patriots a veteran with 107 regular-season games under his belt.

The 29-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent his first three seasons with Cleveland. He then became the Giants’ primary punter for four seasons, appearing in 63 games for New York.

The Giants released Gillan on March 11 after he averaged 44.4 yards on 55 punts during the 2025 season. He finished that year with a 38.0-yard net average, placed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and recorded a long of 69 yards.

Across his career, Gillan has punted 436 times for 19,727 yards, an average of 45.2 yards per attempt. His career long is 74 yards, and 162 of his punts have landed inside the 20.

There’s also some crossover between Gillan and Haack. Haack briefly filled in for Gillan with the Giants in 2024 when Gillan was sidelined by a hamstring injury, so New England is evaluating two veterans whose tours have intersected.

Haack was assumed to be the replacement after signing Monday, yet the additional workout points to New England keeping a wider list ready while Baringer recovers.