Patriots’ New Center Ranked Near Bottom of NFL Before 2026 Season

The New England Patriots offensive line struggled in the Super Bowl en route to a 16-point loss.

But the acquisition guard Alijah Vera-Tucker allowed Jared Wilson to return to his natural position this offseason.

Wilson acknowledged that learning the playbook is the largest hurdle in his full-time move to center, per Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media.

And an evaluation from Pro Football Focus had Wilson as one of the worst starting centers in the league, ranking Wilson No. 28 among the NFL’s 32 projected starters entering the 2026 season.

The second-year lineman finished ahead of only four players after spending his rookie year at guard.

Wilson earned a 52.2 overall PFF grade in 2025, which ranked 118th among 126 qualifying interior offensive linemen.

PFF wrote that he “struggled mightily” while playing out of position, though the outlet expressed hope that his return to center could help address New England’s pressure problems.

So, the ranking reflects Wilson’s first NFL season at a position the Patriots no longer expect him to play.

But it puts a spotlight on a move that will affect nearly every snap Drake Maye takes.

Patriots Put Wilson Back at His Natural Position

New England selected Wilson in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft after his lone season as Georgia’s starting center.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and allowed five pressures across 511 pass-blocking snaps, via PFF’s pre-draft analysis. His 1.4% pressure rate ranked second among the interior linemen included in the evaluation.

The Patriots already had Garrett Bradbury at center, so Wilson moved to left guard as a rookie. He started all 13 regular-season games in which he appeared and all four playoff games during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX.

The organization changed the alignment in March.

New England traded Bradbury to the Chicago Bears for a 2027 fifth-round pick and signed Vera-Tucker to take over at left guard.

Those decisions returned Wilson to the position he played in college. They also made his development part of an attempt to give Maye a more stable pocket.

Wilson’s athleticism has always supported that projection.

The Patriots viewed him as their center of the future when they drafted him, and his college pass-protection numbers offer a reason to believe the move can produce a better result than his ranking indicates.

Nonetheless, there’s no guarantee college success means NFL triumph, as Wilson handles the speed, strength and communication demands of an NFL offense.

Wilson’s Connection With Maye Faces Early Test

A center’s worth goes beyond blocking the defender across from him.

Head coach Mike Vrabel called the position the “conduit” between the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line during training camp.

Wilson must identify pressure, communicate protection changes and deliver a clean snap before engaging his assignment.

Maye said Wilson has improved his communication and command of the cadence, but their transition has included bumpy moments. The pair mishandled a snap during an early camp practice as they continued learning each other’s preferences.

There have also been encouraging signs.

A Patriots.com review of the first padded practices credited Wilson with two wins and a tie during three one-on-one reps. The report said he looked more natural at center and noted that the quarterback-center exchange was clean the following day.

New England needs that version of Wilson, who thrives in his responsibility of setting the line and helping Maye recognize where pressure could arrive.

PFF’s bottom-five ranking frames the move as a weak spot on a roster carrying championship expectations.

Wilson has a chance to outperform it because the evaluation is rooted in a season spent at guard.