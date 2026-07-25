New England Patriots Named Landing Spot for Former Tom Brady Backup

The New England Patriots already have their quarterback with young star Drake Maye.

Bleacher Report, though, believes they could still make room for one of the franchise’s former draft picks in case disaster strikes.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed New England among the top landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo as training camps opened across the NFL.

The suggestion followed NFL Network’s report that the 34-year-old considered retirement earlier in the offseason but remains open to returning in the “right situation.”

New England already has Maye, who led the Patriots to Super Bowl LX and finished as an MVP finalist last season, but the insurance options behind him aren’t close to Garoppolo’s pedigree.

Garoppolo Would Be a Quality Backup

Tommy DeVito and seventh-round rookie Behren Morton are the other quarterbacks on New England’s roster.

DeVito has appeared in 12 regular-season games with eight starts, completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Morton arrives with considerably more developmental upside than NFL experience.

The Patriots’ official biography credits him with 8,986 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns at Texas Tech. He also helped lead the program to its first Big 12 championship before New England selected him with the 234th pick in April.

Both have reasons to interest the Patriots.

DeVito offers some starting experience, while Morton gives the organization a young quarterback to develop behind Maye.

Garoppolo would serve a different purpose.

The 12-year veteran has started 64 regular-season games and owns a 43-21 record.

He has thrown for 15,828 yards, 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions, and he went 4-2 as a postseason starter during his years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo would give the Patriots a quarterback who has handled playoff pressure and managed winning teams.

If Maye missed a short stretch, New England wouldn’t have to ask an inexperienced backup to learn those responsibilities in the middle of a championship chase.

The question is whether that role would qualify as the right situation.

Familiarity Gives New England a Credible Pitch

The Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He began his career working under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before New England traded him to San Francisco during the 2017 season.

The relationship didn’t end there.

Garoppolo reunited with McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, giving him recent experience in the system New England brought back last season.

Bleacher Report also pointed to the Patriots’ history of recycling familiar quarterbacks.

Jacoby Brissett returned to New England in 2024 after beginning his career with the team, while Brian Hoyer had three separate stints with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said in March that he would “love” to bring him back, as Garoppolo spent the past two seasons backing up Matthew Stafford.

New England can stay patient.

DeVito has started NFL games, and Morton deserves an opportunity to develop during camp and the preseason.

Garoppolo also has the freedom to wait for a job that offers a better chance to play.

But the fit is easy to understand.

The Patriots have a championship-caliber starter, an offense Garoppolo knows and enough uncertainty behind Maye to justify adding experienced insurance.

If both sides value familiarity and contention, a reunion would give New England one of the league’s most accomplished backup quarterbacks.