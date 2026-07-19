New England Patriots Bring Back Former Second-Round Pick in New Role

Joejuan Williams is returning to the organization that drafted him, although the former cornerback will not be competing for a roster spot this time.

The New England Patriots are adding Williams to their coaching staff this summer through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, per William’s Instagram account.

The move gives Williams another step in a coaching career that began almost immediately after he retired in May. It also marks an interesting reunion for a player whose original Patriots tenure never developed the way either side expected.

Williams Returns After Uneven Patriots Tenure

New England made a meaningful investment in Williams during the 2019 NFL draft.

The Patriots moved from No. 56 to No. 45 to select the 6-foot-3 Vanderbilt cornerback, sending the Los Angeles Rams the 101st overall pick as part of the trade.

Williams arrived with the size, length and college production to become a matchup option in New England’s secondary. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 after recording four interceptions and a conference-leading 18 passes defended.

That potential never turned into a consistent defensive role with the Patriots.

Williams appeared in 36 regular-season games over three seasons, making one start and recording 38 tackles. He also played in two postseason games. His most dependable work came on special teams, where he recorded seven tackles.

Williams spent the 2022 season on injured reserve, and New England allowed him to leave in free agency the following offseason.

He later spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Williams finished his playing career with 44 combined regular-season and playoff appearances and last appeared in a game in January 2024.

Coaching Gives Williams a Unique Path Back to Foxborough

Williams didn’t wait long to begin the next stage of his football career.

He initially planned to enter coaching in 2027, but a conversation with a former Vanderbilt position coach accelerated the timeline.

Williams began working with the Commodores before joining the Washington Commanders for a two-week Bill Walsh fellowship during minicamp.

Williams told the Commanders’ official website that teaching defensive backs felt natural once he entered the meeting room. He also described taking extensive notes while learning how an NFL staff organized practices, meetings and situational instruction.

The Washington program gave Williams a practical introduction rather than an observational role.

Williams was assigned to the defensive backs, the same position group he will be equipped to assist when New England begins camp.

His Patriots return carries merit beyond familiarity with the building.

Williams knows what it feels like to enter New England with expectations attached to a high draft position.

He also understands the difficulty of finding a role when physical tools do not immediately translate into snaps, so he’ll have credibility with young defensive backs navigating roster competition and the daily demands of an NFL system.

The fellowship does not guarantee Williams a permanent position, but it gives him another chance to learn inside an organization he already knows.

New England opens training camp July 25, placing Williams back on the practice field seven years after the Patriots traded up to draft him.

His first stay in Foxborough became a lesson in how quickly an NFL opportunity can narrow.

His return offers a chance to turn those lessons into something useful for the next player.