Patriots’ Odds of Landing Jonathan Taylor Rise, Then Plunge Before Deadline

The New England Patriots stood near the top of one Jonathan Taylor market Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, that surge had faded.

New England’s price in Kalshi’s Jonathan Taylor next-team market stood at 24.7% at 2 p.m. Nov. 9. A Tuesday morning snapshot showed the Patriots down to 7%.

That’s a drop of 17.7 percentage points in less than a day. It leaves New England well behind the Indianapolis Colts, whose price climbed sharply over the same stretch.

The swing comes as the Patriots have questions about their backfield before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Patriots’ Jonathan Taylor Odds Reverse Course

Monday’s snapshot showed how close New England had moved to Indianapolis.

The Colts stood at 28.8%, with the Patriots at 24.7% and the New York Giants at 20.6%. New England trailed Indianapolis by just 4.1 percentage points.

Even then, the Patriots were not the favorite. Their price represented roughly a one-in-four chance, with Indianapolis still holding the largest share among those three teams.

By Tuesday morning, the picture looked far different: Indianapolis at 63%, New York at 14% and New England at 7%.

The Patriots had slipped behind the Giants. The Colts had more than doubled their Monday afternoon figure.

Those numbers reflect trading in Kalshi’s market. They don’t establish that the Patriots made an offer, withdrew one or received an answer from Indianapolis.

The market asks which team Taylor will be with before Dec. 1, 2026. Staying with the Colts is one of the outcomes traders can buy.

The screenshots document a sharp change in prices. They do not identify what drove it.

Patriots Need Backfield Help Before Trade Deadline

New England has a clear reason to consider help.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks with a tendon issue behind his knee. TreVeyon Henderson missed the Green Bay Packers game because of an illness, leaving the Patriots short at running back.

Taylor would bring proven production and a commitment beyond this season.

NFL.com reported Oct. 31 that Indianapolis was willing to trade the three-time Pro Bowler. He signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August and is under contract through 2028.

A trade would therefore reach beyond replacing injured backs this month. The Patriots would be adding a player whose contract covers two more seasons.

Taylor has acknowledged the uncertainty.

“I’m always proud to wear the Horseshoe, proud to be here,” he told Colts.com on Oct. 29. “But obviously circumstances may cause otherwise.”

All in all, the need for New England lingers. But the market’s confidence in a Taylor move has fallen.