Patriots’ Former QB Sounds Off Over ‘Very Frustrating’ Exit

The New England Patriots made their backup quarterback decision months ago.

The way they reached it is still bothering the player who lost the job.

Joshua Dobbs, who spent the 2025 season behind Drake Maye, resurfaced this week after signing with the Detroit Lions.

His arrival in Detroit came with a pointed message about his departure from New England, where he believes the timing of his release left him in a difficult spot once the first wave of free agency had already passed.

As NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith reported, the Patriots explored the trade market for Dobbs before releasing him roughly two weeks into free agency. By then, several teams had already addressed their backup quarterback situations.

Dobbs didn’t hide his annoyance when discussing the process in Detroit.

Dobbs Takes Issue With Patriots’ Timing

“That was very frustrating, the way they handled that,” Dobbs said, after explaining that the unusual offseason also caused him to miss organized team activities.

The complaint centers more on timing than the Patriots’ decision to move on.

Dobbs signed a two-year, $8 million contract with New England in March 2025 and spent the ensuing season as Maye’s primary backup.

Maye started all 17 regular-season games, leaving Dobbs with a limited workload. The ex-Tennessee Volunteer appeared in four games and completed 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards.

New England’s direction became clear-cut early this offseason when the Patriots re-signed Tommy DeVito, their No. 3 quarterback in 2025, to a two-year, $4.4 million contract.

CBS Sports reported on March 23 that the Patriots were unable to find a trade partner for Dobbs before deciding to release him.

The move saved New England $3.7 million against the salary cap while leaving $1.05 million in dead money, according to CBS Sports.

For the Patriots, it was a straightforward reshuffling behind Maye.

For Dobbs, the calendar made the transaction more costly.

His release came after clubs had already spent nearly two weeks filling roster needs, narrowing the field for a veteran quarterback with starting experience.

Dobbs was unsigned through the spring and the bulk of the summer, meaning he missed OTAs and minicamp before landing another job.

Dobbs Lands With Lions After Long Wait

The opening finally came in Detroit after Teddy Bridgewater stepped away from football.

The Lions agreed to a one-year deal with Dobbs, giving him another chance to settle into an offense behind Jared Goff.

Reuters reported that Dobbs’ deal is worth up to $1.425 million with $475,000 guaranteed. It also brings him back to a franchise that briefly employed him on its practice squad in 2022.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 27 regular-season games with 15 starts, throwing for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His most memorable stretch came in 2023, when he started games for Arizona and Minnesota after changing teams during the season.

With Dobbs changing teams repeatedly since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2017, roster movement itself is familiar territory.

This time, his issue was how long the Patriots waited to make the move.

The Patriots split ultimately gave both sides a defined way forward for 2026, but Dobbs’ comments offer a sharp reminder that timing can matter nearly as much as the transaction itself for a veteran trying to find his next job.