Patriots 6-Time Super Bowl-Winning OC Responds to Criticism of Him, Drake Maye

Josh McDaniels has existed in the NFL long enough to know what follows an ugly loss.

The criticism can arrive through the media, social media or even face-to-face with fans.

After the New England Patriots opened their season with a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, McDaniels addressed that reality — and revealed he had already discussed the subject with quarterback Drake Maye.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Keefe,” McDaniels was asked how frequently he hears criticism directly from fans.

“More than you wish,” McDaniels said, according to a clip shared by Jones & Keefe on September 11. “But fortunately for us, we’ve won a lot more than we lost around here.”

For Maye, the comments come at an especially relevant time. New England’s quarterback entered 2026 with heightened expectations, then endured a brutal finish in Seattle by throwing interceptions on each of the Patriots’ final three possessions.

McDaniels Discussed Criticism With Maye

McDaniels didn’t dismiss the outside reaction. Instead, he framed it as part of the responsibility that accompanies a prominent role in the NFL.

“That part comes with the territory. It really does,” McDaniels said. “And Drake and I had a great conversation about that exact thing yesterday.”

McDaniels added that players and coaches work toward careers in which their decisions can directly influence the outcome each week. With that opportunity comes the possibility of being blamed when those decisions go wrong.

“This is what you sign up for,” McDaniels said. “You aspire professionally to get to a point in your career where you have an opportunity to hopefully make an impact in the game each week.”

That was definitely the case for Maye in Seattle.

He finished 23 of 33 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, producing a 54.9 passer rating, according to NFL.com’s official game log. All three turnovers came in the fourth quarter after New England had taken a 10-0 lead.

McDaniels’ message appeared to center on what happens next.

“When it goes, it’s fun,” he said. “When it doesn’t, you have the responsibility of handling the adversity and/or criticism that comes along with it.”

Maye Took Responsibility for Seahawks Loss

There was little deflection from Maye after the defeat.

The third-year quarterback acknowledged that his patience disappeared late in the game, saying his decisions “cost us the game.” NFL.com reported after the loss that Maye vowed to improve while recognizing New England cannot afford those mistakes.

The film offered evidence of why the quarterback became an lasered-in focus following the opener.

Pro Football Focus found that Maye earned a 28.4 passing grade when pressured against Seattle. Across the Super Bowl and the latest meeting with the Seahawks, PFF said Maye faced pressure on 41.1% of his dropbacks.

Still, New England’s own review found plenty to build on before the late unraveling. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted in his film review that the immediate reaction to the loss would understandably be harsh after the Patriots surrendered a 10-point second-half advantage.

McDaniels appears to be approaching the aftermath differently, and there will certainly be technical corrections to make before New England returns to action.