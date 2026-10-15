Patriots Floated as Trade Destination for Ex-Bill Belichick 18.5-Sack Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots have gotten a major return from their young pass rushers this season, but Bleacher Report believes an known face could still make sense before the NFL trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked Josh Uche No. 2 on his trade-block big board entering Week 6 and named the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles as potential suitors.

Knox projected Uche’s trade value at a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick. That would symbolize a relatively inexpensive swing for a New England team that knows what Uche can bring as a situational pass rusher.

Uche logged his first four-plus seasons with the Patriots after New England selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. His best year came in 2022, when he exploded for 11.5 sacks and 56 quarterback pressures.

Uche’s Arrival Would Be Patriots Reunion

Miami’s season has made Uche a logical trade candidate. The Miami Dolphins remain winless, while the 28-year-old is playing on a one-year contract and is scheduled to reach free agency after the season.

“Uche just turned 28 in September, but he’s set to be a free agent in the spring and may not be in Miami’s long-term plans,” Knox wrote.

Through five games, Uche has one sack, 20 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures, according to Bleacher Report. Knox also noted that Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL’s 33rd-best edge defender through Week 5.

The contract makes the idea easier to stomach. Over The Cap lists Uche’s 2026 deal at $1.4025 million, so acquiring him would require not much financial maneuvering.

New England also has firsthand knowledge of his strengths and limitations. Patriots.com described Uche as an athletic pass-rush specialist following the team dealing him to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024, noting that his production peaked with 11.5 sacks in 2022 before dipping to three sacks in 2023 and two through seven games in 2024.

The Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick in that trade. Bleacher Report now values a potential Uche deal at a conditional fifth-rounder a year later.

Patriots Would Be Adding to an Emerging Pass Rush

A Uche reunion would be more about building depth than filling an obvious hole.

Elijah Ponder has emerged as one of New England’s biggest defensive surprises. The Patriots list Ponder with 4.5 sacks through five games, including two sacks and a forced fumble in the 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ponder has recorded at least a half-sack in four straight games, via the team’s official game notes.

That production gives New England the luxury of viewing Uche as a rotational piece and not a player who needs to rescue the pass rush. At his best, that’s the role that has suited Uche throughout his NFL career.

Patriots.com noted after his 2022 breakout that Uche thrived as a specialized edge rusher, using his speed and a variety of pass-rush moves to create pressure. He played just 38% of New England’s defensive snaps that season despite finishing second on the team in sacks.

As the Patriots team sits at 3-2 and back above .500, an skilled pass rusher could be nice insurance for the second half of the season.

The price will ultimately dictate if a reunion makes sense. But assuming Miami is willing to move Uche for a Day 3 pick, New England has more familiarity with the player than almost any contender that could call.