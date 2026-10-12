Patriots Former 2nd-Round Pick Delivers for Undefeated 49ers

The New England Patriots decided Keion White no longer fit where Mike Vrabel wanted to take his defense last season.

Nearly a year later, their former second-round pick is making plays for an undefeated contender.

White recorded a fourth-quarter sack of Sam Darnold during the San Francisco 49ers’ 32-29 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 11.

White brought Darnold down on third down for San Francisco’s fifth sack of the afternoon, via the 49ers’ official postgame recap. The victory moved San Francisco to 5-0 and kept the club perfect through five weeks.

His play indicated how speedily White’s circumstances have changed since his final days in Foxborough.

Former Patriots Pick Finds Role With 5-0 49ers

New England selected White with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after his college career at Georgia Tech.

There were good stretches. White registered five sacks, 56 tackles and 16 quarterback hits while starting 13 games in 2024. His usage adjusted dramatically once Vrabel took over.

White played just 25.9% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps before his 2025 trade after logging 74% the previous season, per ESPN’s breakdown of the move. He became a healthy scratch against Cleveland before New England dealt him to San Francisco.

The change of scenery gave White a fresh opportunity.

He generated 24 pressures in 11 games after joining the 49ers in 2025, recording a 12.5% pass-rush win rate that ranked third among San Francisco defensive linemen, according to a review of the trade.

White carried that momentum into this season. He entered Week 5 with two sacks and three quarterback hits, per Pro Football Reference, before adding another takedown Sunday.

His latest sack came during a disruptive afternoon for San Francisco’s front. The 49ers finished with five sacks and forced four turnovers while wiping out a 26-21 fourth-quarter deficit.

Patriots Still Have More to Gain From White Deal

White producing elsewhere doesn’t resolve the trade from New England’s perspective.

The Patriots received the No. 198 selection in the 2026 draft through the deal with San Francisco. Instead of using it, New England traded down with the Minnesota Vikings, receiving pick No. 234 and an additional sixth-round choice in 2027.

New England then used No. 234 on quarterback Behren Morton, meaning its eventual return for White became Morton and another future draft asset.

That gives both sides more to evaluate.

The Patriots converted a defender who had fallen down their depth chart into multiple assets. The 49ers landed a rotational lineman who has continued getting to quarterbacks.

White displayed how he can be a force on Sunday.

And being a former Patriots second-round pick who served as a healthy scratch before his departure, White has nicely turned his move west into a valid role for one of the NFL’s hottest teams.