Patriots Try Out Former Buccaneers TE With Defensive Background

The New England Patriots are still exploring ways to add depth on the offensive side of the ball, and their latest look comes with an unusual background.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that New England brought undrafted rookie tight end Kenny Fletcher in for a tryout.

Fletcher spent the offseason and preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after finishing his college career at Rutgers, where he played 23 games at defensive end before moving to tight end during the 2023 bowl season.

That versatility gave the Patriots a developmental option to evaluate only days before the regular season begins, although the signing of Shane Zylstra to the practice squad likely puts Fletcher out of the question for now.

The Patriots announced the Zylstra move before Reiss reported Fletcher’s tryout.

Fletcher Made Late-Career Position Switch at Rutgers

Fletcher’s move to tight end produced enough progress for him to work his way onto the 2025 Mackey Award watch list, which recognizes the nation’s top player at the position. Rutgers announced his inclusion on the watch list ahead of his final college season.

Per his Rutgers bio, Fletcher appeared in 41 career games, including 16 starts at tight end. He finished with 46 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns after previously recording 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on defense.

His final college season provided his best receiving production. Fletcher started 10 of 11 games in 2025 and caught 26 passes for 236 yards. He closed the season with four receptions for a career-high 85 yards against Penn State.

The Buccaneers signed Fletcher as an undrafted free agent in May. He entered a filled tight end room and remained with the club through the preseason before being waived Aug. 30 as Tampa Bay set its initial 53-man roster. The Buccaneers didn’t bring him back on their initial practice squad.

The tryout for New England carries little commitment while allowing the staff to get a firsthand look at a rookie who made a significant position change less than three years ago.

Patriots Continue Looking for Tight End Depth

The workout also comes as New England has been active at tight end around the roster deadline.

The Patriots currently carry Hunter Henry, rookie Tanner Arkin, waiver claim Cameron Latu and third-round pick Eli Raridon on the active roster. Julian Hill is on injured reserve.

The newest move is the acquisition of Zylstra, who has appeared in 35 NFL games with six starts, recording 18 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

That gives New England a veteran developmental option behind its active group, making Fletcher’s visit look more like an effort to build an emergency list or continue evaluating competition than an attempt to fill an obvious vacancy.

The Patriots have fashioned the back end of the position by claiming Latu after roster cuts and putting Hill on injured reserve. Arkin also earned a 53-man spot as an undrafted rookie, as Raridon is a notable young investment on the offense this season.

Fletcher would fit the same backup mold if New England decides to make a move in the future.

All things considered, his path from defensive end to Mackey Award watch-list tight end makes him a more interesting September workout than the typical unsigned rookie, even if a contract doesn’t follow right after.