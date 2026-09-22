Former Patriots UDFA Turned $30 Million CB Signs With Eagles

The New England Patriots watched one experienced cornerback option come off the market while they deal with uncertainty in their secondary.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Patriots and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II to their practice squad, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday, Sept. 22. The move returns the 2021 Pro Bowl selection to the NFL after he spent the offseason and first two weeks of the regular season as a free agent.

Moore’s past makes the transaction have some relevance in Foxborough. New England signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017, then waived him at the roster deadline. Indianapolis claimed him and turned the 5-foot-9 corner into an accomplished slot defender.

No report indicated that the Patriots pursued a reunion. However, Moore’s availability could have provided veteran insurance for a secondary that had to rearrange its roles when Carlton Davis III missed Week 2 with a neck injury.

Moore Went on to Pro Bowl Career After Patriots Exit

Moore never appeared in a regular-season game for New England. His brief stay still became one of the franchise’s more striking roster-cut footnotes once his career took off.

The Colts’ official announcement following Moore’s May release revisited the cornerback’s nine-year run. He appeared in 132 games, started 111 and finished his Indianapolis tenure with 649 tackles, 21 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Four of those interceptions went for touchdowns.

His final Colts season produced 55 tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception returned 32 yards for a touchdown across 14 appearances.

Moore also served as a four-time team captain and earned three nominations as the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year. Indianapolis released him after the organization failed to find a trade partner and Moore requested a fresh start.

The 31-year-old remained unsigned through Week 2, but interest began to surface as teams absorbed injuries. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Detroit Lions had checked in and that multiple clubs were interested. A breakdown of that report also noted Moore received an 84.4 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, fifth among NFL cornerbacks.

Philadelphia ultimately secured him with a practice-squad deal. That arrangement gives Moore time to learn the defense, and the Eagles can elevate him on game day or promote him to the 53-man roster when they feel he’s ready.

Patriots Asked Jones to Cover Multiple Roles

The Patriots handled Davis’ absence well in a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but their deployment showed why depth is valuable.

Marcus Jones played 69 of 70 defensive snaps, according to Tuesday’s snap-count breakdown. New England used its usual slot corner on the boundary in base packages, then shifted him inside when Charles Woods entered in nickel and dime groupings. Woods played 60 snaps after logging primarily reserve and special-teams work in 2025.

The plan delivered against Pittsburgh. New England held the Steelers to 235 yards, forced two turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown. Christian Gonzalez played every defensive snap opposite the rotating cast.

Davis had participated in a bonus practice before sitting out three consecutive sessions and being downgraded from questionable to out. His status will remain worth tracking before the Patriots visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Moore would’ve represented a natural inside option if New England sought outside help.

Instead, his opportunity comes in Philadelphia.